Aligned Energy, an infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale data center solutions to cloud, telecom, enterprise and service providers, announced today the appointment of Anubhav Raj as Chief Financial Officer. This addition to their leadership team will further help Aligned Energy’s mission to innovate and optimize data center infrastructure to reduce the social, economic, and environmental impact of the new digital age.

An industry expert with more than a decade of demonstrated financial leadership on behalf of prominent data center, REIT and investment companies, Raj will direct major financial planning initiatives, as well as identify new and refine pre-existing efficiencies to achieve Aligned Energy’s fiscal objectives. He will work with the company’s executive leadership team to optimize growth by defining company goals and improving financial, sales and supply models, assessments and contracts. Additionally, he will establish internal thought leadership regarding the application of financial and operational performance metrics.

“Raj has an impressive track record of fostering profitable corporate expansion through the design and successful implementation of fiscal strategy and capital raising,” said Jakob Carnemark, founder and CEO of Aligned Energy. “His unique insight into both our company and market demands will prove invaluable as we continue to expand rapidly.”

Raj most recently served as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at TIER REIT (NYSE: TIER), a self-managed real estate investment trust based in Dallas, where he oversaw all capital markets and finance activities for the organization. Prior to TIER REIT, he acted as Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations at CyrusOne (NYSE: CONE), providing instrumental guidance during the company’s 2013 IPO. He also managed a series of successful capital markets and merger and acquisition transactions, raising approximately $3.5 billion during his time at CyrusOne.

“Aligned Energy is redefining infrastructure for the digital age from a design, operation and management standpoint,” said Raj. “With technological exploration at the core of Aligned Energy’s mission, I look forward to contributing to the company’s practice and culture of innovation.”

Before CyrusOne, Raj was with Deloitte’s Strategy and Operations practice, working with Fortune 100 clients on corporate growth strategy, finance transformation and mergers and acquisitions engagements across various industries. He graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics with Distinction and holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

About Aligned Energy:

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers cloud, enterprise, and service providers colocation and build-to-scale data center solutions. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers as a utility- accessible and consumable in the amount and moment needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our technology innovations offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line, while helping secure the health of the planet.