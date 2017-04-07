Inspirer Launches New Strategic Adviser Program

The new Inspirer Strategic Adviser Program enables companies or individuals the ability to work with a successful innovation expert every month. Inspirer Strategic Advisers provide clients with innovative ideas, solutions to problems, personalized trend analysis, and researched opportunities. Clients are able to ask any questions, seek any advice, and direct their Strategic Adviser to innovate and solve problems on their behalf with the focus on the client receiving all the recognition, advancement, and career growth.

“What more could you do if you had a proven, expert innovator, providing you privately with a constant stream of ideas, opportunities, trends, and strategic advice?” said Mike Stemple, Founder of Inspirer. “Our team's passion is built around helping individuals radically change their business, using the tools of innovation. We help our clients strategically stay ahead of the competition, solve complex problems, and open opportunities that accelerate growth and valuation, no matter the size or industry of the company.”

Inspirer Strategic Advisers are all veteran business executives with cross-industry expertise, who have built companies from scratch, with at least one successful exit (most have numerous exits in a variety of industries). Inspirer works with a limited number of individuals and companies on a monthly basis, within large, small, and startup organizations.

About Inspirer

Inspirer helps individuals and businesses who want to leverage our team of successful Strategic Advisers to identify trends, design opportunities, and create amazing ideas. The Inspirer team of Strategic Advisers help clients discover, design, build, and monetize unique ideas based on the experience developed through the building of numerous successful startups and advising with 100’s of companies. Learn more about Inspirer and our other innovation services at https://www.inspirer.com.