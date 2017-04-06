ActiveLED Releases A New LED Fixture Series for Hazardous Locations

HZL Series LED Hazardous Location Luminaires For these types of applications, owners aren't worried so much about energy savings as they are about safety and maintenance issues.

ActiveLED, Inc., a U.S. based innovator and manufacturer of performance LED lighting luminaires, announced today that it has formally introduced the HZL1 and HZL1H LED Hazardous Location Lighting Series to the market. Hazardous locations with explosive gases require specialized lighting fixtures that won't spark an explosion. The HZL1 and HZL1H are Class 1/ Division 1 Certified fixtures that provide optimum light and visibility for process, testing and inspection areas while providing the added safety of a T5 temperature rating. Applications include: Oil and Gas Refineries, Oil Drilling Rigs and Platforms, Mines, Ships, Shipyards, Wastewater Treatment Plants and more. Read Specification Sheets Here

"For these types of applications, owners aren't worried so much about energy savings as they are about safety and maintenance issues," says Klaus Bollmann, CEO of ActiveLED. "Our new HZL Series fixtures will provide a safe, strong and ample light source for these extreme and gaseous environments. These fixture are also designed to last for more than 15 years, giving these companies the added surety of not having to place repair crews in dangerous situations to change out lamps or ballasts as they've done with tradition lighting sources in the past."

Built in the U.S. from solid extruded aluminum, the HZL Series fixtures are available in a choice of 48 or 75 Watts, and deliver over 7,000 Lumens and 11,000 Lumens respectively at a staggering 147 Lumens Per Watts. They have a 10 year, 90,000 consecutive hour warranty and come with the added feature of replaceable lens covers in case of damage.

The HZL Series fixtures also feature LUM-INTENSE™, a new LED lighting luminaire technology that combines recent advancements in LED Modules, Drivers and Optics to punch an intense amount of light out of a smaller package. Designed to give significantly more Lumens per Watt, this technology delivers more Foot-candles at Task Level while eliminating glare and light pollution often associated with many other styles of LED fixtures.

The HZL Series LED Hazardous Location Luminaires are available now for purchase. Learn more at ActiveLED.com or contact us directly at 888-288-9080.

About ActiveLED

ActiveLED, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ringdale Industries and designs, manufactures and assembles high performance LED lighting luminaires in America. ActiveLED is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Singapore.