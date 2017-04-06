Marstel-Day's Jenn Allen with USFWS Rachel Levin and Chris Deets We've been thrilled to be teamed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on this important initiative.

The National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAEP) recognized Marstel-Day, LLC with awards for its Environmental Excellence across two categories - Planning/Integration and Education Excellence.

The Planning/Integration Award recognizes Marstel-Day, LLC for developing a Water Resources Management and Sustainment Plan for Mountain Home Air Force Base that provided a near-term and long-term set of recommendations to address water scarcity, increase resiliency, and preserve the mission.

The Education Excellence Award recognizes the campaign coordination and support

Marstel-Day, LLC provided to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by assisting with the launch of a national awareness and education campaign to leverage the Migratory Bird Treaty Centennial. This campaign involved a suite of coordinated engagement and outreach, traditional communication, and social media strategies to engage nations, public agencies, NGOs, businesses, and citizens to take action to protect migratory birds.

The 2017 NAEP Annual Conference was held in Durham, North Carolina, March 27-30, 2017.

About Marstel-Day, LLC: Marstel-Day, LLC is a certified woman-owned environmental consultancy operating to support clients with interest in natural resource protections. The company is headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA and has additional offices in Alexandria and Richmond, VA; Annapolis, MD; Stennis Space Center, MS; San Antonio, TX and Oceanside, CA. The company has received numerous awards for its "green" approach to environmental services.

About the NAEP Environmental Excellence Awards: The National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAEP) recognizes achievements in environmental excellence across several categories - NEPA Excellence, Environmental Management, Public Involvement, Conservation Programs, Environmental Education, Planning, Stewardship, and Best Available Technologies, as well as The President's Award.