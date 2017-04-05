“When deciding on this location, Somerset looked to local parents and also evaluated the need for a school in the community; specifically, an ‘education choice’ option in an area where there are no charter high schools."

Somerset Academy, a network of high-quality, nationally-recognized K-12 public charter schools, is hoping to open a new campus in the South Miami area, where parents of children attending nearby Somerset Academy schools have expressed interest in finding a charter high school. An independent audit revealed that an estimated 5,000 students in the area are currently on high school waiting lists, and looking for a high-quality educational option. This project, tentatively called Somerset Sunset, would address that need by providing families with a new, state-of-the art-facility and an innovative, rigorous, and proven college-preparatory curriculum.

A new video, introducing the project and its positive impact on local education, was recently produced by the Florida Charter School Alliance. The 1:11 video can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibqcphVuEfM.

“When deciding on this location, Somerset looked to local parents and also evaluated the need for a school in the community; specifically, an ‘education choice’ option in an area where there are no charter high schools,” explains Lynn Norman-Teck, Somerset Academy spokesperson and executive director of the Florida Charter School Alliance. “This video demonstrates the incredible level of support and interest from local parents and community members.”

The proposed Somerset Sunset campus would include technology-rich classrooms, labs, recreation rooms, media labs, and outdoor fields. If the site application is approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission, construction would begin immediately at Sunset Drive and SW 73rd Avenue.

Somerset Academy, Inc., a non-profit charter school organization, is one of Florida's largest charter school networks. There are Somerset Academy schools in Florida, Washington, D.C., Nevada, and Texas. Academica is the network's education service provider.

The Jefferson County Public School Board recently voted to work with Somerset Academy on a district turn-around effort. It is the first-ever charter/district turn-around project in Florida. Somerset was selected from several charter organizations because of its 20-year history of successfully raising student achievement, especially among minority students. Both the State Board of Education and the Florida Department of Education voiced support for this partnership.

Visit http://www.somersetacademyschools.com for more information.

###