Aviation Technical Services (ATS) today announced that it has received a 2016 Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. This is the seventh consecutive year that ATS has received the Gold or Silver Performance Award. ATS maintained a Silver or better composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 1, 2015, to September 30, 2016.

This year, Boeing recognized 480 suppliers out of over 21,000 Boeing partners and suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. ATS provides component MRO services, on‐site support and machining services to Boeing for its commercial aircraft fleet (including the B787) and military derivatives, and is proud to be recognized as a supplier with high performance standards.

“ATS has been a proud recipient of a Boeing Performance Excellence Award for seven consecutive years.” says Paul Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of ATS. “Boeing has been a valued customer for more than 15 years, and the award is a testament to our employees’ dedication to high standards of superior customer service and delivering value.”

About Aviation Technical Services

Aviation Technical Services (ATS) provides a broad and growing portfolio of technical services in MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), Engineering, Component Repair and Parts Development world-wide. ATS supports both narrow body and wide body aircraft operators in the commercial and government aviation markets. Since its founding in 1970, ATS has received numerous industry awards for its support of turn-key fleet transition and integration, aircraft modifications, aircraft heavy maintenance, design services and component repair of accessories, structures, complex composites, hydraulics, fuel components, pneumatics and electrical components. ATS is headquartered in Everett, Washington. For more information, visit atsmro.com.