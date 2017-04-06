Catch21 to Roll Out CONIX’s Detective Suite

CONIX’s products enable Catch21 to extend critical payment validation functions to new and existing clients at an affordable cost. The solutions fit perfectly with our current SaaS payment offerings.

Catch21, Inc. and CONIX Systems, Inc., industry leaders in payment processing solutions and services for the financial industry, announced today that Catch21 is adding CONIX solutions to its payment processing service offerings. CONIX’s Detective Suite™ is a set of risk management solutions that work across payment types, channels, and platforms to provide protection from fraudulent and duplicate payments both within and across financial institutions, as well as to provide customer risk assessments.

Catch21 offers an extensive portfolio of outsourced, ASP payment processing solutions that provide a cost-effective approach to timely payment processing. “CONIX’s products enable Catch21 to extend critical payment validation functions to new and existing clients at an affordable cost,” says Kelly Ingram, President of Catch21. “The solutions fit perfectly with our current SaaS payment offerings.”

CONIX’s Detective Suite products are focused on helping banks and credit unions decrease fraud losses and adjustment expenses, meet regulatory guidelines, and protect their reputations and customer relationships. “We’re excited that Catch21 has elected to extend the benefits of our risk management solutions to financial institutions that might otherwise be unable to justify them,” says Mike Charles, CONIX CEO. “Providing these solutions as secure cloud services enables all sizes of community banks and credit unions to safely extend popular, higher-risk payment offerings, such as mobile and remote deposit, to their customers with confidence.” Ingram adds, “CONIX and Catch21 share a vision of providing effective, efficient, and affordable payment processing solutions to financial institutions of all sizes.”

About CONIX Systems, Inc.

CONIX is a leader in providing payment processing software and related services to the financial services industry. Its primary focus is on helping the industry minimize the negative impact of changes in the payments landscape. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Townshend, Vermont with offices throughout the United States. For more information about CONIX and its products, contact us at (800) 332-1861 or sales(at)conix(dot)com.

About Catch21, Inc.

Catch21 is a financial services company offering over 120 years of technical expertise with specialized focus in payment resolutions. Catch21’s customized solutions are specifically designed to take full advantage of the ever-evolving payment landscape. They have extensive experience with Check 21 legislation and are an industry leader in outsourced processing for all sizes of banks and credit unions. They strive to create strategic partnerships with like-minded institutions offering value in both service and savings. Areas of expertise include: item processing, lockbox and consulting services.

Catch21 Contact:

Amanda Boyd

amandaboyd(at)catch21(dot)com

(405) 701-8111