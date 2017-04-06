Social Joey Announces GOOGLE+ PAGES API Integration

Social Joey's unique content engine delivers content for their client's social media channels Social Joey stands apart in our ability to create unique content across multiple locations, and with Google+ Pages, we just became better than ever.

Tennessee startup Social Joey, an innovator in the field of digital content creation, announced today their platform integration with Google+ Pages API. The partnership will empower Social Joey writers to manage Google+ Pages engagement for stand alone businesses, as well as the franchise and multi-location businesses that have become the hallmark of the company portfolio.

“We are very excited to have added Google+ integrated posting to our suite of social content creation and publishing tools,” said Larry Kugler, CEO of Social Joey. “As a digital native, we understand the need to stay innovative, and as a content company, we understand the need for stability of publishing. This integration satisfies both needs.”

Social Joey utilizes a proprietary software they call “The Content Engine,” to create and publish content across multiple social media platforms. With the new API integration, the engine will allow Social Joey content creators to post, respond, and schedule directly to their clients Google+ pages.

“The content engine creates efficiencies across multiple social platforms,” Kugler said. “Adding Google+ Pages makes our portfolio even stronger and creates a better product for the clients we serve. We are proud to be one of only a handful of companies who can offer these capabilities, and because the integration is built directly into the engine, our content creators already have no learning curve. This is going to bring even more value to what Social Joey offers.”

What sets Social Joey apart from most content management systems is the ability to actually create the content, not just give clients the ability to post themselves. This service eliminates any barrier for clients, as content is created, edited, monitored, scheduled, and posted directly from the engine.

“There are a lot of ways to get your content out there,” said Kugler. “But Social Joey stands apart in our ability to create unique content across multiple locations, and with Google+ Pages, we just became better than ever.”

Social Joey provides content strategy, creation, and implementation for businesses across the United States, with a specialty in multi-location and franchise content like AFC American Family Care/Urgent Care, Sports Clips, Smoothie King, and Jersey Mikes. Social Joey takes the guesswork out of social media content by handling all areas of creation and distribution.