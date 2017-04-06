The Founders Club “My goal is to continue the high level of professionalism at The Founders Club while working with members to improve their golf skills and increase their overall enjoyment of the game,” said McClure.

The Founders Club has named Anne McClure head golf professional and Joel Rasho first assistant and tournaments director at the private Sarasota golf and country club.

McClure, a Class A PGA member since 1995, brings more than 25 years of teaching and golf management skills to The Founders Club. She served as a seasonal member of the golf team at The Founders Club for the past four winters and has held the position of head golf professional and assistant golf professional in Florida and Maine. She attended the University of Hawaii on an athletic scholarship in golf and basketball.

“My goal is to continue the high level of professionalism at The Founders Club while working with members to improve their golf skills and increase their overall enjoyment of the game,” said McClure.

A Michigan native, Rasho joined The Founders Club staff in 2013 after seven years at a Sarasota golf resort. As first assistant, he will serve as tournament director and caddy master, as well as support day-to-day golf operations.

“Anne and Joel have proved to make a terrific team and have kept golf operations running smoothly and efficiently during the last several months,” said Bob LeFever, general manager of The Founders Club. “We are very lucky to have such outstanding and dedicated individuals on our team.”

The Founders Club also features Har-Tru tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball courts, as well as a picnic pavilion. Fitness and wellness classes, educational and instructional programs, and social gatherings are coordinated by a professional staff. The community has been recognized by the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association as the Best Overall Community with Best Amenities.

Amenities at The Founders Club are designed to foster camaraderie among residents and provide a connection with nature. Winding boardwalks and paved walkways meander throughout the community, which is planned for just 262 homes and features 100 protected live oaks and a natural habitat that attracts a variety of birds and wildlife.

For more information about membership opportunities or to schedule a tour of the club, contact LeFever at 941-371-9720, ext. 302 or RLeFever(at)TheFoundersGolfClub(dot)com.

A leading homebuilder and developer in the Southwest Florida home market for more than 25 years, London Bay Homes has been named America’s Best Builder by Builder magazine and has earned more than 300 industry awards.

London Bay Homes’ brand promise of Private Label Living ensures quality, attention to detail, an enjoyable building process and homes that are a unique expression of their residents’ individual personalities.

The 700-acre Founders Club offers large homesites overlooking nature preserves, lakes and fairways along the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed championship golf course.

Reserve Collection homes and custom estates ranging from 3,100 to more than 6,000 square feet of living space are available at The Founders Club. Home and homesite packages are priced from the $900,000s to more than $5 million.

The Founders Club is close to Sarasota’s famed Gulf of Mexico beaches, the University Town Center mall, and the acclaimed local restaurants, boutiques, and arts and cultural venues of downtown Sarasota.

Visitors can stop by The Founders Club Sales Center Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 3001 Founders Club Drive, three miles east of I-75 on Fruitville Road, Exit 210.

For more information about The Founders Club, call 941-404-3107 or visit http://www.TheFoundersClub.com.