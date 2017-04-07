Screen6 Launches Advanced Householding for Advertisers

Screen6, the leading provider of cross-device ID solutions, today announced the launch of Advanced Householding, a new solution for precise identification of shared devices used by individuals within a household. The solution can be used by advertising and marketing technologies to refine their campaigns, extend reach, and eliminate waste associated with traditional householding.

Advanced Householding combines several user-identification techniques such as intra-device connectivity, location, and usage patterns to track and cluster groups of connected devices with similar behaviors. By recognizing the devices that don’t fully align themselves to a single individual’s behavior, Screen6 is able to assign these shared devices - like some iPads and Connected TVs - to a family unit or “household.”

“The average person has four devices, and the average household has nearly 8 internet connected devices, including connected TVs and tablets, with many of these being shared by different people within the household. Because the behaviors of a modern household have changed so dramatically, marketers need the ability to group together devices that have a clear similarity, “ said Keith Petri, Chief Strategic Officer U.S. of Screen6. “By recognizing that IP addresses are not static and by understanding the dynamic relationships between multiple devices, we are able to cluster devices and evolve ad targeting beyond the confines of traditional household profiling based solely on IP address.”

Screen6’s proprietary approach starts with the Unique Identifiers (UIDs) associated to individual Match IDs in the device graph and then identifies all common device with similar behaviors into a Household. This allows advertisers to optimize campaigns based on meaningful connections between devices, instead of relying on traditional householding, which is assigned based on a fixed IP address. Advanced Householding provides a comprehensive view of all devices and allows advertisers to effectively target ads to the multiple, sometime shared devices belonging to a “household.”

Screen6 works with the leading demand and supply side platforms, data exchanges and marketing technology platforms to help maximize revenue and ROI for ad spend. Screen6’s technology allows marketers to measure reach and frequency more comprehensively, gain insights into cross-device attribution, allow for targeting at scale, and frequency cap across channels. The Advanced Householding solution is now available.

Screen6 Boilerplate

Screen6 is the leading provider of universal cross-device ID technology. The company was founded in 2012 and globally services many of the leading marketing technology platforms to help maximize revenue and ROI for digital ad spend. Screen6 develops unique cross-device graphs for each of each of its clients based on their first party data and privacy standards. Screen6 partners can make smart decisions across devices by using the clear, concise and exceptionally reliant cross-device data. Screen6 is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and New York. For more information: http://www.s6.io or on Twitter @Screen6HQ