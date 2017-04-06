As the largest site representation firm, we will be able to offer more opportunities for our clients to reach millennials and gamers hiding behind ad blockers

Playwire Media, the world’s largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced an exclusive partnership with Overwolf, the leading software platform for competitive PC gamers, designed to seamlessly integrate apps to any game. As part of the new agreement, Playwire Media will exclusively handle Overwolf’s entire advertising inventory within their software application, which includes takeovers, display ads and pre-roll video ads.

Overwolf applications help users improve gameplay, multi-task, and track performance and gaming activity – all in-game. Used by millions of players, eSport teams and trusted by gaming industry leaders such as Riot Games, Nvidia and Logitech G, Overwolf is becoming a must-have tool for every PC gamer.

“Playwire’s expertise in the gaming vertical coupled with the variety of custom ad formats they offer made this a natural partnership,” said Uri Marchand, CEO, Overwolf. “Millennials and gamers are bombarded with standard ads on YouTube or Twitch and they are very quick to block them with ad blockers. We make it a priority to have our ads feel like an integrated part of the product and gaming experience. We’re also introducing innovative ad formats, such as our Achievement Rewards program, that allow brands to reward gamers with real products for their in-game achievements. The new partnership with Playwire fits perfectly with our audience.”

According to eMarketer, more than 60 percent of Millennials use a form of ad blocking software.

“As the largest site representation firm, we will be able to offer more opportunities for our clients to reach millennials and gamers hiding behind ad blockers,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO, Playwire Media. “Through our partnership with Overwolf, we will be offering advertisers access to an audience otherwise unreachable on Twitch, YouTube or other gaming websites. As our flagship eSports partner and a highly innovative platform for gamers, Overwolf aligns perfectly with the type of companies we seek to collaborate with. We’re excited to be able to offer our brand partners new ways to reach cross-title players, in-game.”

About Playwire Media

Playwire Media is a full-service digital innovation partner that leverages online advertising and proprietary technologies to build publishing brands in the gaming and entertainment verticals. Ranked by comScore as the largest rep firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, their three publishing brands (GameZone Group, NowPlaying Entertainment, and Kids Club) provide a well-rounded digital entertainment offering for advertisers looking to target their audiences during their online leisure activities.

Playwire Media’s family of digital entertainment websites is one of the largest in the world, comprised of more than 70 industry-leading brands. The exclusive nature of the company’s relationship with their partners allows them to provide highly customized, site-specific, and channel-wide advertising solutions for publishers and marketers alike. The company’s community has over 250 million unique visitors monthly in all 195 countries. Playwire Media is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida and has business operations and satellite offices around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.playwiremedia.com and on Twitter @playwire.

About Overwolf

Founded in 2010, Overwolf is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel with offices in Seattle and focused on enhancing the gaming experience with rich in-game apps. The company’s first product, a software overlay client called the “Overwolf Client”, allows users and game publishers to add apps, which are rich layers of functionality, to any game, without touching a line of game code. Overwolf’s apps allow players to communicate, easily share game experiences with friends and get instant access to web resources from within the game. It also allows developers to create overlay apps for their favorite games, and publish them on the Overwolf Appstore, reaching millions of gamers worldwide.

Overwolf has millions of enthusiastic players worldwide, playing more than 700 PC games. Overwolf’s partners include eSport teams such as Cloud 9, Team Liquid and CLG as well as gaming industry leaders such as Riot Games, Nvidia and Logitech G. For more information, please visit http://www.overwolf.com/.

