GetApp Reveals Latest Ranking of CRM Solutions for Q2 2017

For the fourth consecutive quarter, Salesforce Sales Cloud has maintained the top spot in GetApp’s Category Leader ranking of the top 25 CRM solutions. Zoho CRM remained strong in second place, with HubSpot CRM following closely behind in third.

GetApp’s Category Leader ranking looks at five criteria to rank apps: user reviews, integrations, mobile compatibility, media presence, and security. Each criteria is worth a maximum of 20 points for a total possible score of 100. These factors are designed to help small business owners and decision makers choose the best software for their needs.

“Salesforce Sales Cloud scored an astounding 95 points, securing its lead in GetApp’s CRM ranking. A 20 in integrations, mobile compatibility, and security, along with a 19 in user reviews, showcases why Salesforce continues to lead the pack. Zoho CRM came in second thanks to a 17 for its mobile offerings and a 17 for integrations, while Hubspot CRM followed closely in third with a high score of 20 in media presence and a 17 for its reviews,” said Suzie Blaszkiewicz, project manager for GetApp’s Category Leader ranking.

Click the link to see the entire Q2 2017 Category Leader ranking of the top 25 CRM solutions.

