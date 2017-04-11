EstesGroup Appoints Ben Nixon VP, Enterprise Technology

Ben Nixon

EstesGroup, a leading Epicor ERP partner and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Ben Nixon to the new post of Vice President of Enterprise Technology.

Nixon brings 17 years of Epicor ERP consulting experience and a strong background in complex business and technology environments. He’s recognized internationally as a value-added advisor to Epicor clients and his peers.

EstesGroup utilizes a proprietary 5-step PEAK methodology to provide best-in-class ERP services to more than 500 clients worldwide. EstesGroup has expertise in the manufacturing, distribution, medical, financial and services industries and provides implementation, support, optimization, training and integration solutions for Epicor, NetSuite, IQMS, and Microsoft ERP.

“EstesGroup has been my go-to implementation partner for many years and the organization I would rely on to resurrect failing ERP implementations,” said Nixon. “Their staff is 100% certified, to the highest levels of ERP systems, often to a higher level of certification than even the publishers themselves. It’s tremendously exciting to now join the company and help expand their offerings to include database management, performance management, virtualization and disaster recovery planning.”

Before joining EstesGroup, Nixon served in a variety of technical leadership roles spanning 17 years at Epicor Software Corporation, a leader in industry-specific business software. Nixon’s experience includes ERP technical consulting and management consulting. He is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in systems and database management.

“Ben is a respected global business and technology leader with strong cloud, SaaS and on-premise expertise,” said Bruce Grant, CEO, EstesGroup. “Ben’s solutions-focused approach and creative problem solving skills have established him as a go-to expert in the ERP industry. Ben and his team will provide solutions to allow customers to remain on the leading technology edge and be competitive in the global marketplace. As a virtual CIO to EstesGroup’s clients, Ben will drive value-added IT infrastructure solutions from the planning stage, through implementation, and ongoing support.”

About EstesGroup

EstesGroup helps businesses run better. We provide solutions to industry-specific verticals including the needs of manufacturing, distribution, medical, retail, financial and service industry customers. With our own PEAK methodology and over 12 years of experience, our clients enjoy the highest level of professional support in the industry―in the cloud, hosted, or on premises – for their ERP or Managed Services needs.

"Focus on what you do best, and let us handle the rest!" http://www.estesgrp.com

###

Media Contact:

Jeff Klaubert

EstesGroup Inc.

Phone: 603-860-6078

Email: jklaubert(at)estesgrp(dot)com