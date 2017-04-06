New Study Explores How Facebook Users Interact with Ads

Facebook users are very open to advertising The research data offers more proof that Facebook is a prime spot for retailers and brands to gain awareness and boost sales.

CPC Strategy, a retail-focused digital marketing agency, announced today the publication of its 2017 Facebook Consumer Study. With four million advertisers flocking to Facebook and the social media giant rolling out new ad formats to make e-commerce on the site even easier, most retailers and brands recognize the need to establish a Facebook presence, but might not understand how users view ads on the platform. CPC Strategy designed a study to learn more about the way consumers interact with ads on Facebook by asking 1500 men and women six questions about their engagement with the social platform. While some of the results were expected (ex. Facebook is great for building brand awareness), others were somewhat surprising. A full report on the survey’s methodology and findings, along with analysis of the results, can be found on the CPC Strategy website.

"In this study, we uncovered some surprising stats that indicate Facebook users are very open to ads,” said Rick Backus, CEO and co-founder of CPC Strategy. “The research data offers more proof that Facebook is a prime spot for retailers and brands to gain awareness and boost sales."

The questions in the survey addressed how Facebook users view ads (positive or negative), who is the least likely to click on ads, and what a consumer who “likes” a page wants to see.

Among the findings of the report, the majority of Facebook users feel positive or indifferent about ads (see graph).

Other key takeaways include:



Users who click on Facebook ads are 3.5x more likely to buy than non-clickers

47.4% of respondents were introduced to a new brand or product on Facebook

17.9% of respondents have communicated with a brand or retailer via Facebook Messenger

Data from the survey offers some key insights for retailers and retail brands building their their strategy for advertising on the platform.

To read the complete Facebook Consumer Study please visit http://www.cpcstrategy.com/blog/2017/04/facebook-consumer-study-overview/ on the CPC Strategy website.

