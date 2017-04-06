Thanks to Esker, we have eliminated the complexity in receiving thousands of orders in different formats, all with unique specificities for each customer.

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced it is working with CAPSA FOOD, a leading Spanish milk and dairy company, to automate its sales order process. Esker’s order processing automation solution has enabled CAPSA FOOD to process orders 75 percent faster and, as a result, the company can now deliver 100 percent of its products on time. Following a successful collaboration with Esker to automate faxing and SMS text messages as a cloud service, CAPSA FOOD naturally turned to Esker to automate its sales orders and benefit from faster processing, reduced errors and greater customer satisfaction.

CAPSA FOOD receives more than 2,500 monthly email orders, distributed among its consumer and food service sales channels. Previously, the customer service team regularly had to make at least two manual changes to each order, often related to product codes, units of measure or multiple delivery addresses for the same customer. In just six months following solution implementation, nearly 80 percent of orders no longer require any manual intervention thanks to Esker’s auto-learning technology.

Orders that were previously processed manually are received by email — usually as a PDF attachment, Word or Excel document, and sometimes even in the body of the email message — and integrated with CAPSA FOOD’s SAP® system. With the ability to process orders faster, CAPSA FOOD is now able to deliver its products throughout Spain while respecting its service-level agreements (SLAs).

“Initially, we automated faxing and the sending of text messages with Esker, which resulted in improved supplier relationships,” said Gervasio Prieto, sales director at CAPSA FOOD. “Today, we are able to reduce our customer response times as well. Thanks to Esker, we have eliminated the complexity in receiving thousands of orders in different formats, all with unique specificities for each customer.”

Improved customer satisfaction

In order to improve order processing time and reliability, Esker identifies and auto-learns items ordered by a customer and associates them to corresponding product codes; it then manages orders according to brand and region. Esker automatically adds or corrects the units of measure (e.g., kilograms, liters, boxes, pallets, etc.) and is also capable of automatically generating document templates for frequent customer orders for faster data capture. The solution is even able to regroup large global orders from central purchasing organizations by delivery address. This helps reduce errors and ensures the timely delivery of ordered products. As part of its ongoing work with Esker, CAPSA FOOD plans to extend the solution to automate the processing of promotional invoices.

About CAPSA FOOD

CAPSA FOOD (Corporación Alimentaria Peñasanta, S.A.) is a leading Spanish dairy company, specializing in milk and dairy products, born from the merger of three major companies (Central Lechera Asturiana, Larsa and ATO). The company has seven production centers across Spain, 1,300 direct employees and as many indirect jobs. Central Lechera Asturiana, its main brand, is the market leader in milk, cream and butter sales.

CAPSA FOOD shows great respect for the environment through the careful management of resources, including: water, electricity, fuel, cardboard and plastic. Additionally, the company works tirelessly to reduce CO2 emissions through the use of alternative energies, opting for cleaner fuels and generating less residual waste by recycling over 70 percent of what it produces.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.