It’s a win-win because OneNeck’s facility has an established reputation and is already utilized by a number of organizations in the Bend, Oregon market, which was critically important to us in choosing a partner.

Today, OneNeck® IT Solutions announced signing a new 3-year contract with Idaho-based Fatbeam. Under the contract, Fatbeam will gain carrier access into OneNeck’s Uptime Institute Certified Tier III data center in Bend, Oregon.

“By gaining carrier access into OneNeck’s data center in Bend, it allows us to easily connect our clients to the data center,” stated Bob Garner, VP of Operations at Fatbeam. “It’s a win-win because OneNeck’s facility has an established reputation and is already utilized by a number of organizations in the Bend, Oregon market, which was critically important to us in choosing a partner. It creates opportunities for both of our organizations. Most importantly, for our customers, it means always-available access to their data.”

Fatbeam delivers broadband access services to business enterprises, healthcare, education and government agencies in the western United States. The fiber optic bandwidth Fatbeam offers starts at 1 gigabit Ethernet and extends to 400 gigabit; plus, it jumps to dark fiber.

When looking for a new IT partner to team with, Fatbeam realized OneNeck had a lot to offer. In addition to having a top-notch data center, OneNeck was already serving as a disaster recovery site and ready to become a primary or secondary data site for Fatbeam’s customers.

“They had the mix of product, services, and proximity that we were looking for and that our customers were expecting from us,” said Garner. “Plus, OneNeck is easy to work with, has a knowledgeable team of experts and an expansive list of hybrid IT solutions.”

OneNeck’s data center build in Bend is LEED Gold certified, which means it was designed and built to be as energy efficient as possible. In fact, this colocation facility has earned the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy efficiency. It’s equipped with a rooftop solar array, passive free-cooling system and a flywheel-based Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to help conserve energy.

“Bottom line, our facility in Bend is reliable, secure and always available, which is what businesses like Fatbeam expect,” said Jim de la Pena, VP of Sales at OneNeck. “We’re proud Fatbeam selected OneNeck and equally pleased to be providing them with carrier access into our data room.”

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services and IT hardware. In addition to their state-of-the-art facility in Oregon, OneNeck also has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About Fatbeam

Fatbeam is the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain region industry leader in delivering fiber infrastructure for best-in-class connectivity to schools, businesses and governments in *3rd and 4th tier markets. The company currently operates fiber networks in more than 30 markets, with 438 route miles of fiber and another 150 under construction throughout Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming. In 2015 Fatbeam was voted #190 by Inc. Magazines 500 fastest growing companies in the United States. For more information, visit fatbeam.com | View Service Areas