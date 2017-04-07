Daily Brain Booster, a company known for the development of an all-natural beverage that enhances users’ memory and improves their concentration, announced its Daily Brain Booster product is now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com, a popular online retailer specializing in nutritional and wellness products.

Since Daily Brain Booster officially debuted in December 2016, it has already built an impressive following and list of endorsements for its numerous benefits, which include a demonstrated ability to improve memory, energy, concentration and focus. Researchers for the company spent years fine-tuning the product’s formula to ensure it would be as effective as possible. Now, this new sales partnership with RonnieColemanNutrition.com brings the product to a brand new audience of health-conscious consumers.

“We are excited to announce that Daily Brain Booster is now available for purchase on RonnieColemanNutrition.com,” said Shawn Moore, M.D., founder and creator of Daily Brain Booster. “Anyone who has experienced any type of memory loss or lack of focus, especially people who suffer from conditions like Alzheimer’s Dementia, can greatly benefit from this product. This is a great chance for us to continue expanding our brand’s reach.”

Daily Brain Booster has been tested clinically in patients with memory loss since 2014, with outstanding results. The product was developed by a neurosurgeon with a unique formula that addresses four unique aspects of memory formation. It improves neuronal metabolism and cerebral blood flow, boosts levels of antioxidants in the brain and increases levels of critical neurotransmitters that assist in memory formation. No other product available on the market addresses each of these four critical aspects of memory formation.

Another unique aspect of Daily Brain Booster is that it is heat pasteurized and does not contain any artificial preservatives. This is especially unique among small energy drinks that come in similar two- to three-ounce serving sizes. It is available in Citrus Mango, Chocolate Raspberry and Coffee flavors.

“This is one of the most unique products available on the market today. It will enhance overall energy levels naturally, improve memory and concentration, and will exhibit truly revolutionary benefits for people who suffer from memory loss,” said Dr. Moore. “We are thrilled to be able to offer it to a larger variety of consumers than ever before.”

For more information about Daily Brain Booster, visit http://www.dailybrainbooster.com.