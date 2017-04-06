Plastic Surgery is a field that has enjoyed a long history with ever-increasing innovations. From its earliest uses in Egypt in the third century B.C. to the newest techniques available, plastic surgery has been used for reconstructing damage that has occurred to a person as a result of battle or some other traumatic event. Throughout time and in different cultures, the practice of plastic surgery has improved to meet the diverse needs of the people. In the 20th century, there was an explosion of inventions and breakthroughs in the area of plastic surgery like never before. A new segment of the educational series "Informed" talks about this history, but more importantly discusses where new technology is heading.

Some of the latest innovations with plastic surgery are happening in the areas of laser liposuction, macrovascular surgery, and in the process of expanding skin tissues. In addition, much has changed to improve the way in which plastic surgeons can learn their craft. The advancement of virtual reality lets surgeons practice without the possibility of hurting anyone, and newer simulators are continuously being developed. Robotics are a trail being blazed, as the precision with which plastic surgery can be performed is known to reduce injuries and recovery time.

