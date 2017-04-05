When I started Credible in 2012, consumers could not accurately evaluate their options for borrowing and refinancing student debt.

EY today announced that Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible (Credible.com), is a semifinalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Northern California Region Award. Now celebrating its 31st year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities and 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

San Francisco-based Credible is a fintech company that empowers consumers by bringing transparency and simplicity to the process of borrowing and refinancing debt. Credible pioneered an approach that allows consumers to see personalized rates from multiple lenders in real time. After launching in the student loan refinancing category, Credible has since expanded to student loan origination and personal loans.

“When I started Credible in 2012, consumers could not accurately evaluate their options for borrowing and refinancing student debt,” Dash said. “We’ve since filled that void with our consumer-centric marketplace, and we are looking forward to applying our approach to other financial services categories.”

Today, Credible has deep partnerships with a diverse range of lenders and has been endorsed by more than 130 membership organizations, including the American Medical Association, Georgia Tech Alumni Association and United Airlines MileagePlus loyalty program. Last year alone, more than 85,000 people qualified for loan offers through Credible.

Dash was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges. Finalists will be announced Monday, May 15, and winners will be announced at a black-tie Awards Gala on Friday, June 23, with more than 700 Founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the overall national award winner, will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards gala is the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Credible

As a multi-lender marketplace that allows borrowers to receive competitive loan offers from its vetted lenders, Credible empowers consumers to take control of their finances. After answering a few questions about themselves, consumers can receive rates without affecting their credit score or sharing their personal information with lenders until they're ready to proceed with an offer. Credible is fiercely independent and committed to delivering fair and unbiased financial solutions for millennials. For more information, visit https://www.credible.com/

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The award makes a difference by encouraging entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizing the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About EY’s Strategic Growth Markets practice

EY’s Strategic Growth Markets (SGM) practice guides leading high-growth companies. Our multidisciplinary teams of elite professionals provide perspective and advice to help our clients accelerate market leadership. SGM delivers assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services to thousands of companies spanning all industries. EY is the undisputed leader in taking companies public, advising key government agencies on the issues impacting high-growth companies and convening the experts who shape the business climate. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/us/strategicgrowthmarkets, or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.