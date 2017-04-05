Kips Bay President's Dinner Being able to partner with leading designers to bring beautiful spaces to life while supporting the enrichment of New York City children is something we are very proud of.

Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath design and technology, continues its ongoing support of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club through sponsorship of the recent Annual President’s Dinner and the highly-anticipated 2017 Kips Bay Decorator Show House, set to be unveiled this May.

The 2017 gala is a prelude to the show house, an annual interior design showcase featuring the country’s premier interior decorators and architects in the club’s largest fundraising event of the year, and raised over 1 million dollars to fund critical after school programs for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx. The black tie affair was co-chaired by Architectural Digest Editor-in-Chief Amy Astley and celebrated designer Bunny Williams, and emceed by renowned San Francisco designer Ken Fulk.

“Kohler has a sense of dedication to supporting communities as well as appreciating and encouraging creativity and innovation, and having the opportunity to support the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and its many programs is a great honor,” says Beth Bouck, director of marketing for Kohler. “Being able to partner with leading designers to bring beautiful spaces to life while supporting the enrichment of New York City children is something we are very proud of.”

This year’s Show House is a four story neo-Georgian Lenox Hill townhouse designed by architect Charles A. Platt located at 125 East 65th Street. Each room of the twentieth century landmark will be transformed into a showcase of design, art, fine furnishings and technology by twenty elite interior designers and architects. The 2017 Kips Bay Decorator Show House opens to the public, May 2nd through June 1st.

This year, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club made a surprise announcement of a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, manifesting in the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House to benefit both organizations. Many brands, including Kohler, will extend their support of these important organizations to bring funding to both Kips Bay and Palm Beach Boys & Girls Clubs.

About the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club

The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club provide programs to 10,000 underserved youth ages 6-18 of the Bronx community. The enrichment programs provided in ten locations include two clubhouses, two school based sites, two community centers and two homeless shelters throughout the Bronx and a camp in upstate New York. The activities of all the sites address positive youth development with programs in character and leadership, the arts, sports and fitness, health and life skills, education and career development. Membership in the clubhouse is $1 per child for the entire school year. Numerous successful alumni in all fields have gone on to great futures after attending the nonprofit including superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House was founded in 1973 to raise funds for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club to provide a safe place for New York City children to learn, play, grow and develop into successful happy and productive adults. The premier international design show event attracts over 20,000 industry and aficionados yearly.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 30,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier furniture, cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, and St Andrews, Scotland.