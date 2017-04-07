Ideal CU Announces New Wealth Advisors Team

Ideal CU's new Wealth Advisors team, Craig Lundquist and Kristin Becker, offer retirement, insurance and investment services to the credit union's members and their families. As a seasoned team, we are excited to have both Craig and Kristin onboard to share their knowledge with our members. - Ideal CU President/CEO Brian Sherrick

Ideal Credit Union has announced a new Wealth Advisors team to offer retirement, insurance and investment services to its members and their families. Craig Lundquist is the new Senior Financial Advisor, and Kristin Becker, will serve as the new Wealth Advisors Office Coordinator.

Lundquist comes to the Ideal Wealth Advisors team with close to 15 years in the financial and retirement planning industry. He is fully licensed for investments and insurance in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Becker brings 10 years of experience in the investment area. She and Lundquist have worked together for 5 years and are excited to bring their experience to members of Ideal Credit Union.

“Craig and Kristin are committed to building long and solid relationships. Their passion is to serve members by assisting them with building, maintaining, and protecting their wealth through solid financial planning strategies,” said Ideal CU President/CEO Brian Sherrick. “As a seasoned team, we are excited to have both Craig and Kristin onboard to share their knowledge with our members.”

Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that specializes in providing excellent member service, great rates and convenience to 50,000 members. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of electronic banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products and title services, exclusive VIP member payback, business services, investment services and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions.

Securities sold, advisory services offered through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), member FINRA / SIPC , a registered broker/dealer and investment advisor. CBSI is under contract with the financial institution to make securities available to members. Not NCUA/NCUSIF/FDIC insured, May Lose Value, No Financial Institution Guarantee. Not a deposit of any financial institution. FR-1746551.1-0317-0419