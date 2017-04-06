Faviana, the leading designer dress brand for prom, bridal, pageant, and evening wear dresses, announces the launch of the ‘Upcycle Program.’ The Upcycle Program is a dress repurposing initiative to provide gently used or new dresses for teens and women in need. With WGIRLS Inc. as Faviana’s official partner, the Upcycle Program will empower women to be able to give back and share the experiences they had in their dress with someone else.

With the cost of prom increasing significantly each year, many girls are left unable to experience this special moment due to simply not being able to afford the rising costs. Last year, WGIRLS registered 2,385 young women to Project G.L.A.M. and sadly, they had to close their registration early due to not having enough resources to help those just within the five boroughs of Manhattan, New York. With over 2,000 young women registered, the inventory of dresses in their pop-up boutique has to more than double to accommodate all sizes. Project G.L.A.M. aims to provide underprivileged young women from homeless shelters, group homes, and low income families within the tri-state area with prom dresses and accompanying accessories. Each of these girls deserves the equal opportunity to enjoy this high school rite of passage in the most glam way. Many of these young women are in situations where this special night symbolizes a fresh start after graduating from high school and moving onto higher education, away from some of the unfortunate situations that they have grown up in.

When a customer purchases a Faviana dress they are given the option to donate the dress back to Faviana once they have finished wearing it themselves. The wearer will be given a return label, free of shipping charges, that will bring the dress right back to the Faviana offices to be inventoried for a donation. As Faviana will continue to receive requests from those in need, especially around prom season, they will have an inventory of available dresses to be able to pull from and donate to whomever may be in need, including but not limited to Project G.L.A.M.

All girls deserve to have this experience and feel beautiful regardless of their socio-economic background. The Faviana Foundation’s Upcycle Program will be partnering with WGIRLS Inc. with the hopes of being able to provide WGIRLS with the necessary funding and dresses to give even more young women the opportunity “to feel good and celebrate themselves” at prom!