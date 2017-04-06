Samanage, a Service Success Company, has launched Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition, a new configuration management database (CMDB) and IT asset management (ITAM) solution, on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition equips organizations to minimize negative business impact by helping them understand how technology assets relate to and affect the business services they deliver, while speeding issue resolution times.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N300000016Yr6EAE. The solution helps organizations improve service management and deliver smooth user experiences to employees. The new product is built natively on the Salesforce platform, which provides high scalability to enterprise customers. It’s designed to complement Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition. Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition is built on the Salesforce Service Cloud and is also available on the Salesforce AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EOGWVUA5.

Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition Key Features

Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition captures all critical assets, services, and relationships through configuration items (CI) and gives an up-to-date configuration of an environment to maximize service success. Customers can extend and integrate Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition with their own infrastructure and use the new solution to provide complete visibility into infrastructure configuration and dependencies.

With this solution, organizations can visualize and understand dependencies, allowing them to rapidly restore service and ensure non-disruptive changes to assets and IT services. These are key requirements for today's highly connected, fast-paced and increasingly mobile workforce.

Comments on the News

“High-profile service outages have served as a reminder that infrastructure failures can create major disruption for people and organizations. Without an effective way to understand the dependencies that form between services and infrastructure components, even minor changes can have unforeseen negative impacts,” said Steve Stover, vice president of products, Samanage. “The Samanage CMDB enables organizations to proactively understand the dependencies across their environment, so they can minimize business disruption while speeding resolution times.”

“Once a service has been targeted for change, it is crucial to understand all of its fulfillment elements and what other services those elements touch,” said Colleen Young, managing vice president, Gartner. “The CMDB provides those insights, while facilitating impact assessments for other management concerns, such as compliance and disaster recovery.”*

“Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Samanage CMDB, Enterprise Edition provides customers with an exciting new way to gain a centralized view on the impact of technology assets and services.”

*Gartner, Four Key IT Service Management Frameworks, Colleen M. Young, 26 April 2016

About Samanage

Samanage is a Service Success Company, enabling modern organizations worldwide to deliver a superior service experience to their employees. Samanage’s enterprise service management software accelerates efficiency and visibility into services requested and delivered across an organization, making it easy to continuously streamline process improvement and greater productivity. Through agility and scalability, Samanage gives service providers the ability to rapidly and consistently deliver the services that employees need to get work done.

Samanage is the service management industry’s top reviewed IT service desk solution, according to customer reviews. To learn more about Samanage, please visit http://www.samanage.com or call 1-888-250-8971.