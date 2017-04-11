Travelers don't want to bring their dog along on vacation just to leave her cooped up in some hotel room.

In conjunction with National Pet Day on April 11, RewardExpert –a free service that helps travelers fly for cheap by maximizing their miles and points– is releasing its ranking of the most pet-friendly U.S. vacation destinations for 2017. The report analyzes 53 of the largest cities across the country based on ten key metrics broken down into three key dimensions: pet needs, pet recreation, and city profile. An aggregate score was used to determine which cities are most accommodating for the whole family, including any four-legged family members. RewardExpert also found the best cities based on specific pet-friendly categories, like hiking and playing catch.

“Traveling with a pet is a hassle,” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn. “It requires an extra layer of planning. Families need to not only make sure their pet will have a place to stay, but that they will be able to bring it along on various activities while visiting a city. After all, travelers don't want to bring their dog along on vacation just to leave her cooped up in some hotel room.”

Key findings from 2017’s Most Pet-Friendly U.S. Vacation Destinations are:



Tampa, FL is the most pet-friendly city overall. Tampa has more pet-friendly hotels per capita than any of the other cities RewardExpert analyzed.

Miami comes in a third overall, but it ranks at the top when it comes to what a pet needs. There are more pet stores and veterinarians per capita than any other city we analyzed. Miami also has the most pet friendly restaurants and cafes per capita, reaching over 780.

Atlanta, GA rounds out the top five most pet-friendly vacation destinations. Atlanta scored consistently well across each category in our rankings, with the number of veterinarians per capita as a stand out category.

Portland, OR is tops for playing catch. The city scored consistently well across all ten of RewardExpert’s indicators, but portland particularly shines when comes to green space for furry family members. There are eight dog parks per hundred thousand residents.

El Paso, TX is the runt of the litter. Ranking dead last, RewardExpert found that El Paso severely lacks pet-friendly accommodations, restaurants, or recreation activities.

“At RewardExpert we know the importance of travel planning,” says Shteyn. “Finding pet-friendly accommodations is a particularly important factor when deciding where to visit. This report will help travelers with pets get informed and plan their vacations accordingly.”

