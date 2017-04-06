Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Presents Annual Pro Bono Awards

PHOENIX, Ariz. (PRWEB) April 06, 2017
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP presented its John P. Frank Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award jointly to Scott DeWald and Susan Freeman during the firm’s annual Pro Bono Awards luncheon.
The firm recognized 59 individuals who each provided more than 50 hours of pro bono legal service in 2016. Altogether, the firm’s lawyers provided 10,850 hours of pro bono legal service last year.
DeWald is a partner in the firm's Business Transactions practice group and contributed more than 500 total pro bono hours in 2016.
Freeman is a partner in the firm's Litigation practice group and contributed more than 400 total pro bono hours in 2016.
The pro bono attorney of the year award honors the late John P. Frank of legacy firm Lewis and Roca, who represented Ernesto Miranda before the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark Miranda v. Arizona case.
The firm benefits from pro bono contributions in many ways including enhanced morale, attraction for recruits and mentoring opportunities, noted Pro Bono Committee Chair Ken Rossman. “We get to put our legal talents to use helping someone in need, and witness the huge impact it has on their lives,” he said.
Individuals listed below, and the office in which they practice, were recognized for providing a minimum 50 hours of pro bono service in 2016:
Albuquerque
- Jeffrey Albright
- Bobbie Collins
Colorado Springs
- Nicholas Dyer
- Ed Gleason
Denver
- Trevor Bartel
- Fred Baumann
- Chad Caby
- Dick Clark
- Conor Flanigan
- Tamara Goodlette
- Diane Hazel
- Steve Johnson
- Hermine Kallman
- Greg Kanan
- Darren Lemieux
- Caitlin McHugh
- Ken Rossman
- Brian Spano
- Delany Steele
- James Walker
- Amy Wills
Los Angeles
- Mark Garscia
Las Vegas
- Brian Blakley
- Tony Cabot
- Natalie Cheung
- Howard Cole
- Joel Henriod
- Dale Kotchka-Alanes
- Matt Park
- Karl Rutledge
- Abraham Smith
- Dan Waite
Phoenix
- Aaron Arnson
- Bryant Barber
- Nicholas Bauman
- Steve Bressler
- Tom Campbell
- Sam Chang
- Kim Demarchi
- Scott DeWald
- Susan Freeman
- Rich Goldsmith
- Greg Harris
- Frances Haynes
- Lindsey Herzik
- Marla Hudgens
- Steve Hulsman
- David Jackson
- Randy Papetti
- Laura Pasqualone
- Melanie Pate
- Andres Sanchez
- Heidi Short
- Frances Sjoberg
- Jared Sutton
- Nicole True
Reno
- David McElhinney
Tucson
- Rob Charles
- John Hinderaker
- Cindy Schmidt
