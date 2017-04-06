Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Presents Annual Pro Bono Awards

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP presented its John P. Frank Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award jointly to Scott DeWald and Susan Freeman during the firm’s annual Pro Bono Awards luncheon.

The firm recognized 59 individuals who each provided more than 50 hours of pro bono legal service in 2016. Altogether, the firm’s lawyers provided 10,850 hours of pro bono legal service last year.

DeWald is a partner in the firm's Business Transactions practice group and contributed more than 500 total pro bono hours in 2016.

Freeman is a partner in the firm's Litigation practice group and contributed more than 400 total pro bono hours in 2016.

The pro bono attorney of the year award honors the late John P. Frank of legacy firm Lewis and Roca, who represented Ernesto Miranda before the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark Miranda v. Arizona case.

The firm benefits from pro bono contributions in many ways including enhanced morale, attraction for recruits and mentoring opportunities, noted Pro Bono Committee Chair Ken Rossman. “We get to put our legal talents to use helping someone in need, and witness the huge impact it has on their lives,” he said.

Individuals listed below, and the office in which they practice, were recognized for providing a minimum 50 hours of pro bono service in 2016:

Albuquerque



Jeffrey Albright

Bobbie Collins

Colorado Springs



Nicholas Dyer

Ed Gleason

Denver



Trevor Bartel

Fred Baumann

Chad Caby

Dick Clark

Conor Flanigan

Tamara Goodlette

Diane Hazel

Steve Johnson

Hermine Kallman

Greg Kanan

Darren Lemieux

Caitlin McHugh

Ken Rossman

Brian Spano

Delany Steele

James Walker

Amy Wills

Los Angeles



Mark Garscia

Las Vegas



Brian Blakley

Tony Cabot

Natalie Cheung

Howard Cole

Joel Henriod

Dale Kotchka-Alanes

Matt Park

Karl Rutledge

Abraham Smith

Dan Waite

Phoenix



Aaron Arnson

Bryant Barber

Nicholas Bauman

Steve Bressler

Tom Campbell

Sam Chang

Kim Demarchi

Scott DeWald

Susan Freeman

Rich Goldsmith

Greg Harris

Frances Haynes

Lindsey Herzik

Marla Hudgens

Steve Hulsman

David Jackson

Randy Papetti

Laura Pasqualone

Melanie Pate

Andres Sanchez

Heidi Short

Frances Sjoberg

Jared Sutton

Nicole True

Reno



David McElhinney

Tucson



Rob Charles

John Hinderaker

Cindy Schmidt

