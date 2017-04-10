Life Sciences Patent Attorney Joins Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Elie Gendloff

Elie Gendloff, PhD, has joined Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP as Of Counsel in the firm's Intellectual Property practice group. He is a patent attorney whose practice focuses on life sciences.

Gendloff has extensive experience preparing and prosecuting patent applications in a variety of areas including biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, biologics, molecular biology, medical devices, immunochemistry, stem cells, tissue engineering, immunology, virology, oncology, neuroscience, genetics, infectious disease, agricultural biotechnology, green technology and consumer goods. He also has substantial experience evaluating inventions for patentability.

His background also includes work as a research scientist with experience in biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology of mycotoxin biosynthesis, regulation and degradation; molecular and quantitative genetic analysis; and immunochemical detection of haptens including monoclonal antibody technology.

Practicing out of the firm’s Irvine and Los Angeles offices, he is licensed in California, New York, Missouri and Wisconsin. He is also registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Gendloff received a B.S. in Plant Science from the University of California, Davis, a M.S. and Ph.D., Plant Pathology from Michigan State University, and his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

