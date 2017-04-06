CheapOair Logo

CheapOair, a leading flight-focused, next generation concierge travel service, was recently presented with two Gold Awards at the Horizon Interactive Awards for innovation during 2016 for the CheapOair website and mobile app.

The Horizon Interactive Awards is an independently-run, international competition, now in it's 15th season, that recognizes outstanding achievement in UX Design, Creativity, Technical Functionality, Messaging, and Effectiveness of web sites, videos, online advertising, print media, and mobile apps. This is CheapOair’s second consecutive year winning Gold at the prestigious Horizon Interactive Awards.

“It is such an honor to receive Gold Awards from Horizon Interactive for the second year in a row,” said Daniel Lizio Katzen, SVP of Product and Revenue at CheapOair. “Our development teams are continually enhancing the CheapOair website and mobile app to improve design and functionality in order to deliver the best possible travel booking experience to our customers.”

