Internet Retailer, the world's leading publisher of strategic e-commerce business intelligence, and B2B Ecommerce World, today announced the finalists for the categories of the third annual Internet Retailer Excellence Awards. The Awards recognize the outstanding achievements made by innovative online retailers and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce companies in the past year.

Internet Retailer and B2B Ecommerce World will announce the winners at the IR Excellence Awards dinner banquet held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel on June 7, 2017, as the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition (IRCE 2017) convenes for its 13th straight year. Internet Retailer serves as the official media sponsor of IRCE, which will occur at McCormick Place West in Chicago from June 6-9, 2017.

"I enthusiastically congratulate all 45 finalists for our third annual 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards," says Molly Love, CEO of Internet Retailer. "Our goal is to highlight best practices that all online retailers and B2B e-commerce companies can learn from.The finalists represent some of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in e-commerce, and their accomplishments reflect the ongoing shift of purchasing—whether by consumers or businesses—to the web.”

Determined by a team comprised of Internet Retailer senior editors and e-commerce industry experts, the finalists for each of the 13 IR Excellence Awards categories are as follows:

Emerging E-Retailer of the Year: Chewy, Hollar.com, MeUndies, Purple, MVMT Watches

E-Retail Growth Award: Chewy, Leesa Sleep, Poppin, Ulta Beauty

Web Redesign of the Year: Califia Farms, Kate Somerville, Lowe’s, Oliver Sweeney

E-Retail Marketer of the Year: eBags, Target, Wayfair

Best Marketing Video of the Year: Pampers, Reef, SupplyHouse.com

Best Product Video of the Year: SupplyHouse.com, Sylvane, Vurtego

B2B E-Commerce Marketer of the Year: DollarDays, Lightning Labels,

SupplyHouse.com, MSC Industrial Supply Co.

B2B E-Commerce Website Redesign of the Year: Cole-Parmer, PacknWood, Sullivans, Tech Data

B2B E-Commerce Player of the Year: Amazon Business, Cisco Systems, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Kimball Midwest, Tech Data

Mobile Commerce Award: eBay, Lancôme, RealTruck, Wayfair

Global E-Retailer of the Year: Anker, Benefit Cosmetics, Nike

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year: Amazon, Best Buy, DSW, Fabletics, Home Depot

Internet Retailer of the Year: Amazon, Dollar Shave Club, Nike, Ulta Beauty

"We were pleased to receive hundreds of nominations for our 13 categories of Internet Retailer Excellence Awards," says Kurt Peters, executive editor of Internet Retailer. "The broad range of retailers and high quality of all nominations made choosing finalists difficult but ensured that when we announce the winners on June 7 at IRCE, we will be recognizing the leaders of the industry."

