Fred C. Bosse, Southwest Region Vice President for the American Insurance Association (AIA), praised the Texas House Insurance Committee’s passage of hailstorm claims reform legislation (HB 1774). If passed, HB 1774 would curb lawsuit abuse related to hailstorm litigation by providing a simple notice before a suit can be filed to permit the insurer to address any outstanding claim issues. The Texas House Insurance Committee passed HB 1774 yesterday by a vote of 6-3.

A statement from Mr. Bosse follows:

“AIA commends the Committee for taking the first step in combating abusive lawsuit practices related to hailstorm claims litigation. Failure to enact these common sense reforms will only further propel the state toward an insurance coverage crisis that hurts consumers. AIA is committed to working with stakeholders and Texans for Lawsuit Reform to end abusive litigation practices while preserving consumers’ statutory protections.”