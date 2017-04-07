Celebrating Marvin Hamlisch at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

“There’s no doubt about it, Marvin Hamlisch left an indelible mark on American music,” said Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director Bill McElhone.

CELEBRATING MARVIN HAMLISCH

Remembering Marvin Hamlisch, a photographic journey through the life of famous composer Marvin Hamlisch (1944 – 2012) will be on display at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum April 14 through May 15. The exhibit coincides with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra’s special concert Play It Again, Marvin!, conducted by J. Ernest Green on Friday, April 28 at Western Michigan University’s Miller Auditorium.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum exhibit includes 37 photographs, taken by photographer/videographer Len Prince, depicting Marvin Hamlisch as a young boy on through his adult life. The exhibit is a tribute to Marvin's many awards and accomplishments, his closeness to family, and his friendships with the performers who honored his work. Hamlisch's work is well known throughout the world. Many of his famous compositions were for popular films such as The Way We Were, The Sting, Sophie's Choice, Ordinary People, and the film version of A Chorus Line, to name a few. He was the recipient of several Oscars, Grammys, and also made the Billboard top list for his adaptation of Scott Joplin's ragtime song "The Entertainer." The 37 photographs open a window into the life of a well-respected, loved, and talented composer.

As a part of other Kalamazoo Valley Museum special activities associated with the exhibit, enjoy a conversation with J. Ernest Green on Sunday, April 23 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Green will be presenting during the museum’s Sunday afternoon speakers series. He is the Artistic Director of Live Arts Maryland and the Music Director of the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra and tours nationally as conductor of Play It Again, Marvin!

Len Prince, Hamlisch’s photographer, will be available for a meet and greet on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 1 p.m. Prince, a Detroit native, discovered his love of photography at age nine when he received a camera as a gift. Through the years up to junior and high school, Len experimented with many different types of photographic styles which included still lives and nudes of friends. He moved to New York to pursue his passion in 1972 and since that time his clients have included Estee Lauder and Cartier. His work has been included in Vanity Fair and InStyle magazine.

Also on April 29, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra’s Education Manager, Benje Daneman will read from Hamlisch’s children’s book, Marvin Makes Music, beginning at 11 a.m. Hamlisch wrote the book toward the end of his life with the specific purpose of reaching out to new audiences.

“There’s no doubt about it, Marvin Hamlisch left an indelible mark on American music,” said Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director Bill McElhone. “We’re delighted to partner with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to help deepen the community’s knowledge about this extraordinary talent and his impact on modern culture.”

The exhibit, lecture and other events at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum are free and open to the public. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.

Media Contact

Bill McElhone, Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director

269-373-7990, wgouldmcelh(at)kvcc(dot)edu