Waggl Expands Leadership Team, Adds Alex Kinnebrew as Head of Strategy

Waggl, the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action, today announced that it has expanded its leadership bench with the addition of Alex Kinnebrew as Head of Strategy. In her new role, Alex will define and scale Waggl’s business through innovative partnerships and positioning, as well as strong internal processes to support rapid growth.

A senior business leader with formal training in design, Alex brings over a decade of experience in business and product innovation, growth and transformation planning, innovation capability building, and more. Previously, Alex designed and launched a global innovation lab network at Citi, bringing a strong lateral innovation focus to the bank’s diverse businesses. Prior to Citi, she directed corporate innovation strategy and capability building initiatives in healthcare, consumer goods, and education at Monitor Doblin (now Deloitte). She began her career at Gensler Architecture and pioneered a thriving design strategy group charged with aligning business objectives and workplace design.

“Over the last decade, Alex Kinnebrew has directed strategy, innovation, and systems design for some of the most respected brands in the world,” said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl. “Her ability to drive product and business development strategy make her an invaluable asset to Waggl as we prepare to scale rapidly in 2017 and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome Alex to our team, and to be expanding our own innovative capabilities through her expertise.”

Waggl helps organizations build a culture of innovation by enabling real-time, 2-way dialogue to surface ideas, collect authentic feedback, and build rapid consensus. Unlike traditional survey and polling platforms, Waggl engages participants by asking open-ended questions where strong responses can be “voted up” with results ranked and shared in real-time. The platform enables fast, frequent, focused, and action-oriented engagement on virtually any topic. Given this agility, Waggl is being effectively used by leaders and teams to support strategy, innovation, culture, change, learning and development, talent management and much more.

Alex is scheduled to moderate the upcoming Innovation Realized 17 event at The Alameda Naval Airbase, April 24-25, 2017. Produced by EY in collaboration with C2 and Wired, Innovation Realized 17 is the third annual exclusive retreat for corporate executives and disruptive entrepreneurs. Drawing upon the creative minds at C2, which was founded by Cirque du Soleil and Sid Lee, this corporate retreat is being billed as a uniquely creative, dynamic, and interactive environment in which to explore innovation, collaboration, and growth in a digital world. Rather than listening to lectures, talking heads, and interminable decks, the participants of Innovation Realized 17 are invited to open their minds and shift their perspective by interacting with innovative pioneers and corporate catalysts, and by experiencing emerging technologies from disruptive entrepreneurs.

“Innovation Realized will explore today’s most urgent business challenges,” said Gil Forer, Lead Partner, Digital and Business Disruption, Global Markets, EY. “Leaders in every sector now face disruption of unprecedented scale, speed, and complexity, but too often the daily demands of the management crowd out the strategic, creative thinking. That’s why this corporate retreat is dedicated to exploring the upside of disruptive innovation, as a means to power radical growth.”

