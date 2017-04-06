Smith Opens Sales Office in Munich

As Smith’s European footprint broadens, the level of service we are able to offer in this region grows, too.

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Munich, Germany. This office will broaden the European footprint established by Smith’s Amsterdam and Cluj-Napoca offices, while offering immersion in a global tech and engineering hotspot and proximity to major customers.

Germany is a thriving global technology center, with a highly skilled, educated workforce in sectors from automation to energy, and a semiconductor market that is one of the foremost in Europe. This skilled workforce is one of many benefits drawing major global technology companies to Munich, in addition to Munich’s prime location in the midst of major European markets.

“Having a home in Germany places Smith right in the technological heart of Europe,” said Stefan Kober, General Manager of the Munich location. “Not only will this keep us at the forefront of new tech trends and developments, but it also puts us right where we need to be to offer our local customers optimal support.”

The company plans to continue meeting its customers where they need Smith most.

“As Smith’s European footprint broadens, the level of service we are able to offer in this region grows, too,” said Marc Barnhill, Chief Trading Officer of Smith. “From North America and Asia to our growing European front, we are a global partner and will keep expanding to offer customers anywhere in the world the most advanced support.”

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 15 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith’s 500 employees communicate in 36 different languages and buy and sell components 24 hours per day. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith’s processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith’s operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company’s global IT infrastructure, Saleschain™, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 13 among all global distributors. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing seamless global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

###

For more information, contact:

Margo Evans

Smith, VP of Marketing

+1 713.430.3966

mevans(at)nfsmith.com