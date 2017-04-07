Port Neches-Groves Doubles Up on AstroTurf

Port Neches Grove Our new AstroTurf fields not only solve the weather issue, they deliver a low maintenance, high performance, consistent playing surface for our student-athletes. It’s a huge win-win for us.

Southeast Texas may be known for the heat and humidity of summer, but it’s the deluge of rainfall in winter and spring that can wreak havoc on the high school baseball and softball seasons. Port Neches-Groves ISD decided to tackle the problem head-on with a set of brand new, state-of-the-art AstroTurf® ball fields.

The Port Neches-Groves High School Baseball and Softball Complex now boasts two fully synthetic playing surfaces from AstroTurf. These new fields not only mitigate the rain problem, they provide these kids with the same cutting edge artificial surfaces being played on in Division I colleges and the pros.

The synthetic turf for the new fields comes from AstroTurf’s Diamond Series, which features a range of products that are engineered to optimize the playability of each unique area of the baseball or softball field. The RootZone Diamond Blend covers the infield and outfield grass portions of a field, and it is comprised of a unique combination of high micron monofilament fibers for structural integrity, slit film fibers for durability, and the patented RootZone fibers for infill consistency. The RootZone Diamond-i is a proprietary fiber blend with shorter pile height that accurately emulates the look and feel of clay. This specialized turf covers the warning tracks, base paths, batter’s box and pitching mound of a baseball diamond, and the entire skinned infield of a softball field. Each of the elements of the playing surface have been meticulously crafted for optimal ball bounce, underfoot feel, and durability.

“All of the reschedules, relocations, and cancellations of both games and practices had been a constant source of frustration for the district,” said Jeff Bergeron, Director of Facilities for PN-G ISD. “Our new AstroTurf fields not only solve the weather issue, they deliver a low maintenance, high performance, consistent playing surface for our student-athletes. It’s a huge win-win for us.”

Swank Sports, a certified AstroTurf distributor, handled installation of the new diamonds, which were completed on February 12th. The project included removal of the old grass and clay fields, implementation of an extensive drainage system and other site work.

The Port Neches-Groves High School softball team opened their season on February 14th with a resounding 12-2 victory over Orangefield High on their new AstroTurf field. The Indians baseball team waited until March 17th to break-in their new diamond after starting the year playing in several out of town tournaments. They defeated Ozen High 21-0.

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf’s newly redesigned website at http://www.astroturf.com.