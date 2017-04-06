Regroup and PurePoint International With cyber security breaches on the rise, we believe this webinar will be of great value for those looking to protect business operations and avoid attacks such as phishing, malware infections and DoS.

Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, will be presenting an informative webinar to cover the most important aspects of cyber security for organizations. Attendees will learn about necessary measures to ensure maximum security and minimize business’ vulnerabilities. Regroup will be joined by security and safety experts, Pure Point International.

The free presentation will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Join industry experts as they provide valuable information on:



The impact of cyber attacks on businesses

Necessary precautions to shield any organization from online predators

Steps to mitigate damage from cyber attacks

How increased security can improve client relations

How to improve cyber security with minimal investment

“With cyber security breaches on the rise, we believe this webinar will be of great value for those looking to protect business operations and avoid attacks such as phishing, malware infections and DoS,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup.

To register for the event, please visit this LINK

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, schedule a free online demo HERE or call us at 855-REGROUP.

About Regroup:

Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and much more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup’s Mass Notification System can provide rapid emergency communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, click HERE or email inquiries(at)regroup(dot)com

About PurePoint International:

Headquartered in New York City, as a mission driven company, PurePoint International is disrupting the security market by providing affordable training and outsourced Chief Security Officer (CSO) consulting services to commercial enterprises and non-profits.

Security risks to businesses are inevitable, but the decision to learn the risks or ignore them is a choice. Everyone has a right to a safe and empowered workplace no matter how small your business is. We understand security is not your priority. Let us teach you the basics and give you a secure foundation for your business. Then as you need us, we will take care of the rest.

To learn more about how PurePoint International can make your organization safer and more secure, call (929) 800-1184 or email info(at)the-purepoint(dot)com.