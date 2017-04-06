Imagination Playground blocks are a great tool for teaching the children in our educational programs about basic engineering and construction concepts

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, announces its fifth winner of their most popular program called Submit To Win! With a total of 15 Big Block Sets awarded, plus two other significant prize levels, schools and family centers continue to have numerous opportunities to participate and win in this unprecedented program.

Air Zoo, an aerospace and science experience center, joins previous winners Genesee Intermediate School District, Marshall Area YMCA, Middletown Recreational Center and Rita Miller Elementary School as proud recipients of the fifth Submit To Win Big Block Set. Marketing & Communications Manager Patrick Brent relayed their excitement of the big win by saying, “We do everything we can to encourage imaginative play and exploration at the Air Zoo, and we were thrilled to hear we’d won a Big Block Set through the “Submit to Win” contest. Imagination Playground blocks are a great tool for teaching the children in our educational programs about basic engineering and construction concepts, and they’re absolutely irresistible to guests on our exhibit floor. It’s a common sight to see grown-ups building alongside of kids, and the blocks are such a great way for families to engage in creative play. Thanks so much!”

Dave Krishock, President & CEO of Imagination Playground was overjoyed to hear that an existing customer had won the weekly Submit To Win drawing. “One of the things we always hear after a school or family center purchase of our Big Blue Blocks is that they are such a hit that they need even more blocks to enable more kids to play. Air Zoo is a perfect example of understanding the value of the blocks and seeking out opportunities to get more blocks in the hands of children. That is what is so great about Submit To Win, there are numerous opportunities to win and unlimited opportunities to enter. It’s so exciting to see the program grow each week!”

With the Air Zoo victory, there are ten more chances to win an Imagination Playground Big Block Set. The Big Block Set prizes will continue to be drawn weekly through the end of May. Additionally, there are three other prize levels which include Big Block Play Dates at your school or family center as well as Pop Out Mini Playgrounds given to entire school enrollments or community center members. Every entrant is a winner as a Mini Pop Out Playground will be send to all those who participated in the contest. With no restrictions on the number of times participants may enter the contest, entering multiple times will only increase your chances of winning.

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

