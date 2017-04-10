Dayhuff Group and Snowbound Software Announce Strategic Partnership

"We are excited to welcome The Dayhuff Group as a key partner in our SnowCAP Partner Program,” said Bill Martin, Snowbound's Business Development Manager

Snowbound Software, an independent software provider and market leader for document viewing, today announced a technology partnership with The Dayhuff Group, a Premiere IBM business partner that delivers IBM ECM solutions and services globally.

Dayhuff offers more than 20 years of experience implementing solutions to support the IBM Analytics portfolio and specializes in Document Lifecycle Management with a focus on capture, digital document management, and case-centric workflow solutions.

“As a Premiere IBM Partner, we have experience with many solutions available in the market,” said Corey Dayhuff, President of The Dayhuff Group. “By partnering with Snowbound, we can deliver our customers an HTML5 viewer that provides critical viewing and collaboration functionality not available in the default viewer.”

Snowbound’s VirtualViewer® HTML5 for IBM FileNet is a fast, pure HTML5 viewer that offers advanced functionality not found in default viewers, including document split & merge, secure pattern-based redaction on data and text, and advanced annotation and collaboration features. Its extensive format support—including AFP, PDF, DWG, Word, Excel, and more—enables it to be used in applications across a variety of industries. VirtualViewer HTML5 seamlessly integrates with IBM Content Navigator, Case Manager, Workplace and XT.

"We are excited to welcome The Dayhuff Group as a key partner in our SnowCAP Partner Program,” said Bill Martin, Snowbound's Business Development Manager.

“Dayhuff works directly with leading IBM clients in the insurance and financial services market who can benefit from adding VirtualViewer to their document management line-of-business applications. Our customers will be able to extend their solutions by utilizing Dayhuff’s best practices assessment and leveraging their extensive IBM solution portfolio expertise. ”

“Our customers are constantly looking for ways to speed up their processes and make their workflows more efficient,” said Snowbound's Chief Operations Officer, Mike Sabourin. “In upgrading our libraries, we ensure they enjoy the fastest document viewing experience available.”

Pricing and Availability

VirtualViewer HTML5 for IBM is available now in Java and .NET. Please visit Snowbound at http://bit.ly/IBM_VV or give us a call (617-607-2010) for more details.

About The Dayhuff Group

The Dayhuff Group offers more than 20 years of experience implementing solutions to support the IBM Analytics portfolio. The Dayhuff Group’s solutions help solve today's increasingly complex business challenges by allowing organizations to collect and manage their data. Their award-winning solutions leverage the latest in Watson, IBM Analytics, and Enterprise Content Management technologies and ensure customers are able to discover new value from existing investments. Learn more at dayhuffgroup.com.

Who is Snowbound Software?

You may not realize it, but you probably interact with us several times every day.

For over two decades, Snowbound Software has been the independent leader in document viewing and conversion technology. It plays an integral role in enhancing and speeding document processing for the Fortune 2000. Snowbound excels in providing customers with powerful solutions for capturing, viewing, processing, and archiving hundreds of different document and image types. Thanks to its pure HTML5 technology and multi-environment support, Snowbound’s products operate across all popular platforms and can be easily integrated into new or existing enterprise content management systems. Nine of the 10 largest banks in the United States (seven of 10 in the world), as well as some of the biggest healthcare providers, government agencies, and insurance companies rely on Snowbound for their mission-critical needs.

VirtualViewer is a registered trademark of Snowbound Software Corporation.