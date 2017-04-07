Evolven Software, an industry recognized IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) leader, today announced that they were granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that covers their unique method for analyzing and prioritizing changes to configuration parameters of applications in information technology systems. This method provides extremely valuable information to IT and business users, allowing them to prevent and better manage problems that can occur in IT systems, thereby reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Today’s enterprise organizations may have an enormous amount of interconnected systems. IT operations struggle to cope with—and derive value from— the huge amounts of data generated in dynamic infrastructures and applications. Due to the complexity of the underlying systems, human and policy-driven management is unable to react fast enough and realize value from large amounts of data statistics and patterns.

“An average business system depends on tens and hundreds of thousands of configuration parameters. If any of these parameters are misconfigured or omitted, the change may impact the performance and stability of IT operations,” said Sasha Gilenson, CEO of Evolven, “This patent confirms the unique ‘change-centric’ technology offered by Evolven, strengthening the value of our product, and raising the bar for our competitors.”

Evolven's technology has been granted U.S. Patent No. US 2016/0042285 A1.

The patent covers Evolven’s technology:



Change collection: Evolven’s agents automatically collect initial state and sequential changes, with minimal resource consumption.

Change analysis: Evolven turns collected data into actionable insights. Evolven consolidates, cleans and correlates all of the data, then assesses risk of changes over time and differences across environments.

Risk scoring: Evolven calculates risk and probability for each change/difference dimension and blended data. Evolven analyzes and prioritizes risky change, allowing users to focus on the ones that present the highest risk to stability and performance.

Evolven’s patented solution helps companies:



Improve quality of services and customer experience.

Transition from a reactive mode of operation to a preventive mode, freeing up time from valuable resources to focus on more strategic projects.

Avoid compliance and security issues by automatically detecting unauthorized and undesired changes.

Operate through a “single pane of glass” by avoiding unknowns and drastically reducing operational risks.

“By applying Evolven’s exclusive machine learning capabilities, enterprise organizations can correlate information across silos, extract patterns, automatically identify anomalies, and apply reasoning about incident and problem root causes,” said Boštjan Kaluža, Chief Data Scientist for Evolven. “With Evolven’s machine learning capabilities, IT teams can unlock the value hidden in huge volumes of operations data, reducing the time to find and diagnose issues, preventing breakdowns, and enhancing support for critical business services.”

About Evolven

While it’s well known that unknown changes are the root cause of most stability issues, IT still struggles to know what actually changed. Until now…Evolven lets you finally know all actual changes carried out in your environment. It uses machine learning to detect and prioritize the most risky ones. With Evolven, IT Operations, DevOps and ITSM teams experience fewer incidents, faster MTTR, and improved productivity.

Evolven is a recognized IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) leader and was selected by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in IT Operations. Evolven is also the winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America. TiE 50 Top Startup, 20 Most Promising Data Center Solution Providers, Banking CIO Outlook and ITOA50 awards

Evolven is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in the U.S., with presence in Europe and the Middle East. Evolven's executive team and advisory board include world-renowned experts in IT management and enterprise software.

