New York-based investment and holding company Magna that operates across multiple platforms ranging from global equities (Magna:equities), early stage private initiatives (Magna:ventures) and entertainment production and financing (Magna:entertainment) has now launched the Magna:initiative, a charitable arm of the company seeking to foster future generations of impactful entrepreneurship through the support of creative development and exploration at an early age; providing more children an opportunity to create music, play in bands and explore their own creativity. Something needed now more than ever as federal funding for the arts continues to decline.

“At Magna, we strongly believe a foundation of creativity, collaboration and the quest to inspire are at the core of any successful entrepreneur,” noted Magna Founder & CEO Josh Sason, who himself was a touring musician before founding the global investment firm at 22 he still leads. “In our view, there’s no better way to foster the development of these traits than through music and specifically, the experience that comes with playing in bands and creating the music that you love,” he concluded.

Starting strong out of the gate, the Magna:initiative has already partnered with two leading entrepreneurial educational institutions, BerkleeICE and Hofstra University, Sason’s alma mater, to solidify the Initiative’s thesis and create momentum to drive opportunities forward supporting the connection between the arts and successful entrepreneurs.

The collaboration between BerkleeICE and Magna will result in a thoroughly researched white paper that will substantiate the fact that music studies and a pursuit of music in the developmental years contributes to a higher propensity for impactful entrepreneurship later in life; something Sason firmly believes rings true about himself.

At Hofstra, the Magna:initiative has underwritten a new program within the university’s school of entrepreneurship focused around what the future of music and record labels could look like. This will once again allow students with a passion for music to see more clearly the connection between creativity and future business opportunity.

Sason’s goal for the Initiative is to “give back in a meaningful way.” Through the giving of money, time, energy and expertise, the Magna:initiative will first and foremost provide more children the opportunity to learn and create music that they enjoy in a collaborative manner with the foresight of how it contributes to greater opportunities in the future. In addition to the universities mentioned, benefactors may include the likes of the Grammy’s Foundation and Little Kids Rock. Beyond music, Sason will use the Initiative as the central vehicle for all of his philanthropic pursuits, which include active participation in Defy Ventures, The Jack Brewer Foundation and Charity:Water.

Throughout Magna’s tenure, the company’s open-minded approach to new ideas and unconventional opportunities has enabled its redefinition of the meaning of smart, meaningful investing - a sentiment that will carry over to the Magna:initiative in its pursuit towards harnessing creative instinct and habits to inspire the impactful entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

About Magna

Magna is a diversified holding and investment company operating across three divisions - Magna:equities, Magna:ventures, Magna:entertainment - with over 90 employees between offices in New York and Sydney.

Founded in 2009 by Entrepreneur Joshua Sason, Magna quickly established itself as a leading global emerging growth public investor and has since leveraged its infrastructure and core expertise to build similarly substantial businesses in private equity and entertainment, funding and fostering independent, entrepreneurial talent, whether in the form of an emerging artist or a promising tech start-up.

An impact-oriented business at its core, Magna pursues various philanthropic efforts through the Magna:initiative.

About BerkleeICE

Berklee was founded on the revolutionary principles that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business, leading the way with the world’s finest baccalaureate studies in jazz, rock, electric guitar, film scoring, songwriting, turntables, electronic production, and more than a dozen other genres and fields of study.

With a diverse and talented student body representing 96 countries, and alumni who have collectively won more than 250 Grammys and Latin Grammys, Berklee is the world’s premier learning lab for the music of today – and tomorrow.

About Hofstra University

Hofstra University is a private coeducational institution located in Hempstead, Long Island. With over 134,000 alumni, Hofstra’s primary mission is to provide a quality education to its students in an environment that encourages, nurtures, and supports learning through the free and open exchange of ideas, for the betterment of humankind.

Hofstra University is fully committed to academic freedom and to the transmission, advancement and preservation of knowledge for its own academic community and for the community at large. Hofstra University offers undergraduate and graduate programs taught by a research-active and professionally engaged faculty.