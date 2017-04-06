We also look forward to immediately serving a larger part of the Orlando community and helping them take advantage of our educational resources, innovative client service delivery technologies, and in-depth business insights.

Local CPA firm Borcheck & Gase has merged with top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). All personnel will operate under the CRI name and join a team of more than 1,600 professionals across the Southern United States.

Borcheck & Gase has been serving individuals and businesses in Winter Park for more than 15 years. The firm provides business valuation, employee benefit plan audits, tax management, and a host of other services. As a part of CRI, the Borcheck & Gase team can expand its specialty services offerings – including cybersecurity risk assessments and cost segregation studies.

“Joining CRI means that we can utilize a greater breadth of resources to deliver on our mission: to proactively help our clients achieve their financial goals,” said Jim Gase, managing partner of Borcheck & Gase. “Plus, our staff can take advantage of firm-wide training and career growth opportunities. This merger is an all-around win for us.”

CRI, currently ranked as the 20th largest accounting firm nationally, serves 27 markets throughout nine states – including 10 markets in Florida.

“We are pleased to welcome Borcheck & Gase to the CRI family,” stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “We also look forward to immediately serving a larger part of the Orlando community and helping them take advantage of our educational resources, innovative client service delivery technologies, and in-depth business insights.”

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is located in 27 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction companies, governmental entities, financial institutions, healthcare entities, insurance companies, not-for-profit organizations, and manufacturing and distribution companies. CRI also offers specialized services including business consulting, forensic accounting, IT audit and assurance, SEC compliance, and tax. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, transaction advisory services, and wealth management. CRI is nationally ranked in the top 25 largest accounting firms. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.