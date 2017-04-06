“In just a few short years we’ve made the transition from a traditional marketing promotions company to an industry leading, analytics-based digital, social and mobile marketing firm,” said YA President and CEO Chris Behrens.

YA, the market leader in delivering high-impact, data-driven marketing promotions for the nation’s most respected brands, announced today it is in the final stages of implementing a $7 million technology upgrade that impacts virtually every part of the organization.

“In just a few short years we’ve made the transition from a traditional marketing promotions company to an industry leading, analytics-based digital, social and mobile marketing firm,” said YA President and CEO Chris Behrens. “This entirely new platform allows us to lead the industry in offering our clients in-depth, actionable insights on the efficacy of their promotions and on what other types of initiatives they should undertake to enhance their return on marketing investment.”

Before embarking upon the initiative, YA leaders took in feedback from clients on what matters most in designing and implementing promotional marketing campaigns. Based on that feedback, the new engagement marketing platform contains all the critical elements for the programs, from clear design criteria to customer-centric and targeted promotional engagement, fraud detection, rewards fulfillment and guided program and customer analytics. This is allowing YA to offer repeatable, scalable solutions to clients.

In addition, the new platform fully integrates cutting-edge contact center capabilities and internal systems such as HR, finance, payroll, supply chain and project management.

“When all of these systems talk to one another, it makes YA extremely streamlined and focused on what matters most – delivering the highest-quality, most effective client programs possible,” said YA Chief Information Officer Todd Carter.

The platform is rolling out in phases and is expected to be complete by year’s end. Clients and internal teams are already benefiting from the enhancements.

About YA

For 45 years, YA has been a leader in promotional marketing services. We deliver high-impact data-driven digital, social and mobile promotions, such as rebates/rewards, enter to win and loyalty programs, to the nation’s most respected brands. With deep expertise across several industries, our end-to-end management of 3,500+ promotions each year helps our clients reach tens of millions of consumers annually. This makes us experts at turning even first-time customers into loyal brand advocates who take action, buy more and spread the word. For more information, visit: http://www.yaengage.com.