Skyview Capital Launches Skyview Ventures to Invest in Tech Startups

Founded in 2005 to focus on operationally challenged corporate carveouts in the lower middle market, Skyview Capital (“Skyview”) has built a deep and talented, multi-disciplinary team of seasoned in-house professionals. Since inception of the firm, Skyview has generated exceptional cash-on-cash returns. In the last several years, the Skyview team has had great success with technology carve-outs and buyouts.

On the heels of these successes, and seeking to leverage the team’s expansive skill set and experience base in investing in as well as operating growth-oriented technology and telecommunications businesses, Skyview Capital has launched Skyview Ventures.

Skyview Ventures is an internally managed pool of partners’ capital that will invest in high growth companies in Southern California. Focusing on Seed, Angel, A, B &C investment rounds, Skyview Ventures will target technology sectors in which Skyview Capital has a strong angle due to relevant experience and relationships. Areas of focus include Internet of Things (IOT), Enterprise Software, Digital Media, Virtual Reality, Telecom and Mobile Infrastructure, Consumer Technology, Biotech/Healthtech, and FinTech.

“Historically within our portfolio companies, we opportunistically have evaluated and incubated startup ventures. Now we are very excited to formalize our activities in the venture realm. Over the last several years, we have generated exceptional returns on our technology- and telecom-related investments, and in doing so, have built our team to the point where we are now well-positioned to pursue this new avenue. Through our business development team, we have significant technology deal flow. With our in-house operations team, we have experience scaling highly successful technology businesses. We strongly believe we bring a differentiated skill set and new point of view to the venture world” said Alex Soltani, Chairman & CEO of Skyview Capital and Skyview Ventures.

Matt Thompson, Senior Vice President at Skyview Capital, will be coordinating investment activities for Skyview Ventures. Matt has 20 years of investing and operating experience with Technology, Consumer, Software, and Healthcare startups and larger enterprises. Matt is an active and connected member of the Angel and Venture Capital communities in Southern California. Matt says of Skyview Ventures, “We are really excited to invest in the Southern California startup ecosystem. We see significant opportunity to help entrepreneurs realize their vision. The Skyview Capital platform allows us to hit the ground running and accelerate these new ventures. We believe that our industry expertise, operational capabilities and experience in the corporate carveout world will allow us to bring a fresh perspective to our portfolio companies.” Matt Thompson will be working with Edward Zyszkowski, Skyview Chief Technology Officer, to source and evaluate new technologies for Skyview Ventures. Mr. Zyszkowski has served as a founder, CEO, CTO, investor and corporate advisor to industry-transforming technologies.

About Skyview Ventures

Skyview Ventures is a wholly-owned division of Skyview Capital LLC. Skyview Ventures partners with entrepreneurs in Southern California who are developing disruptive technologies. Skyview Ventures invests in early stage businesses, where the team can leverage industry experience and its vast relationships. Current areas of focus include Digital Media, IoT, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Telecom and Software, Social Media, Fintech, HealthTech and Biotech. Skyview Ventures is based in Los Angeles, California. To learn more about Skyview Ventures, visit http://www.skyviewcapital.com/home/ventures/

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed more than 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit http://www.skyviewcapital.com.

Matt Thompson

Skyview Ventures

310-273-6000