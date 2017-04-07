Ayllu Symbol Builds Solidarity Through Jewelry

Inspiration behind the Ayllu logo “The merging of cultures with differing ideas and ways of thinking has made the US one of the most innovative countries in the world. The diversity causes a combustion of ideas that creates the necessary energy to bring innovative concepts to life."

With the release of the Ayllu collection, Bling Jewelry (https://www.blingjewelry.com/) CEO and Founder, Elena Castaneda, wants to remind shoppers what made America great in the first place - diversity.

The Ayllu symbol represents the coming together of different people, values and cultures. It consists of three emblems, a heart, an infinity sign and a clover - encompassing the power of Love. Luck. Unity. The Ayllu collection is a beautiful expression of communities uniting through solidarity.

Inspiration for Ayllu originates from Castaneda’s multicultural upbringing and Peruvian heritage. The word “ayllu” means community in the ancient Quechua language of the Incas. Castaneda grew up in a multicultural household - her mother of German heritage and her father from Peru. Although they came from vastly distinctive backgrounds, they learned to celebrate and embrace their differences as a family.

“The merging of cultures with differing ideas and ways of thinking has made the United States one of the most innovative countries in the world,” Castaneda said. “The diversity causes a combustion of ideas that creates the necessary energy to bring innovative concepts to life."

"Take a look at North Korea - the country shares a single culture which has resulted in a lack of innovation," Castaneda added. "Diversity is what has made America so great - we’ve come too far to denounce that fact."

Castaneda encourages wearers to continue sharing the spirit of Ayllu long after the initial purchase. She would like the Ayllu community to log onto social media (@aylluofficial) and share inspiring stories on how their communities are coming together through solidarity.

Continuing its commitment to charity, Bling Jewelry will donate 10% of every Ayllu purchase to the American Civil Liberties Union to heal and unite the global community. The ACLU has sought to defend the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and has seen an upsurge of donations in recent months.

“When my father’s friends emigrated from Peru to his new homeland in New York, he would greet them with ayllu and a warm embrace,” Castaneda reminisces. “He always reminded people that the love of community extended past borders.”

ABOUT BLING JEWELRY

Bling Jewelry is the ideal online destination for stylish, high-quality jewelry. With thousands of unique styles in stock, their products appeal to a wide range of trendsetters. With a clever eye on the trends, Bling Jewelry hones in on what fashion dictates and what people fall in love with and buy. Bling Jewelry is ranked 700 on Internet Retailer’s Second 500 companies and was one of Inc. 5000’s fast growing companies in 2016.