MIAMI – April 5, 2017 - Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented McKinley Paper Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V., Mexico’s leading paper company, as lead counsel in connection with the acquisition of a paper mill and related assets from Nippon Paper Industries USA. The assets are located in Port Angeles, Washington, and McKinley intends to refurbish the mill to increase its production capacity in the United States.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré , a shareholder in the firm’s Latin American and Iberian and Corporate Practices. Mr. Alvarez-Farré was assisted by Juan Delgado, an associate in the firm’s Latin American and Iberian and Corporate Practices. Additional team members included Kerri L. Barsh, Co-Chair, National Environmental Practice; Joseph Z. Fleming , a shareholder in the Litigation Practice; shareholders Michael R. Einig and Harry J. Friedman in the Tax Practice; Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice; Of Counsel Debra McGuire Mercer in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Practice; project attorney Justin J. Mayor in the Tax Practice; Associate John V. Chibbaro in the Environmental Practice; associates Sandy Chiu and Brandon B. Eckford in the Corporate Practice; associate Adam S. Fischer in the Real Estate Practice; associate Stephen V. Pelliccia in the Corporate Practice; and Law Clerk Alexandra G. Rothman in the Litigation Practice.

