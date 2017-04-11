Business Management Category Leaders Q2 2017 The top three have consistently remained on top due to their exemplary innovations and strides in this software space.

Netsuite once again retained its first place spot in GetApp’s Category Leader ranking of the top 25 business management applications for Q2 2017. For the third consecutive quarter, WORKetc CRM is the runner up, while SAP Business One takes third place.

The ranking criteria evaluates five key components in cloud-based software applications: security, integrations, mobile compatibility, user reviews, and social media presence. Potentially totalling 100, each data point can amount to up to 20 points. GetApp’s Category Leader ranking is designed to provide small businesses with an online repository of the business management software market’s standout applications.

“The top three have consistently remained on top due to their exemplary innovations and strides in this software space. Netsuite is the repeat foremost Category Leader in the business management sector, with an impressive overall score of 84, 20 points ahead of the second and third place contenders. WORKetc CRM and SAP tied for second and third place, respectively, with a total score of 64 and high scores of 19 for mobile availability, the highest mobile scores in the category,” said Suzie Blaszkiewicz, Category Leader project manager at GetApp.

Click the link to access the full Q2 2017 Category Leader ranking of the top 25 business management solutions.

More about GetApp: GetApp is the leading premium business app discovery platform on the web. Headquartered in Barcelona (Spain), GetApp serves as a platform for user-generated and editorial reviews of software and apps for businesses.

###