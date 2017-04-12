Aptus Court Reporting Announces Expansion into Pacific Northwest

Aptus Court Reporting, the west coast’s premier deposition and court reporting service, announced today that it is expanding into the Pacific Northwest market with a new office conveniently located in downtown Seattle at 801 Second Avenue, Suite 800.

Joining the Aptus team and spearheading the company’s new market launch is Joel Schneider, Director of Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in the legal industry Schneider is a seasoned professional who is ideally suited to oversee Aptus’ business development activities within this new market. Before joining Aptus, Schneider served as Regional Litigation Consultant for Esquire Deposition Solutions in Washington State and Portland, Oregon. Prior to that, he served as a Business Development Manager at American Reprographic Corporation and Prolumina Trial Technologies, and as an Account Executive at Whitmont Legal Technologies.

“I am excited to join the Aptus family and work in an environment where clients always come first. I am impressed with how Aptus obtains and keeps top talent, which speaks volumes about the company culture. I believe my many years of legal vendor experience and the Aptus culture will make for a winning combination," says Schneider.

Aptus Court Reporting Co-Founder, Stefan Wikstrom commented, “After 23 years in the legal industry and starting legal support company TERIS, I am so very pleased to bring Aptus Court Reporting to Seattle/Bellevue. I’ve been in business with Aptus for 6 years in California and am thrilled to expand into the Pacific Northwest here in my hometown. I am also very excited to work with Joel Schneider, who has years of experience in the Seattle market, as well as working again with many of my clients.”

“Aptus Seattle is met with great enthusiasm! We are confident Joel brings a tremendous amount of talent, strong relationships, and experience to the role having spent over 20 years in the local legal community,” says Aptus President Derek Berg. “It is exciting to add a market like Seattle to our Aptus footprint. This truly will enhance our abilities to service the entire West Coast.”

Since launching in San Diego in 2011, Aptus has expanded its market reach throughout California and beyond, with additional offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Irvine and Riverside. Combined with enhanced client features on the new website that debuted in August 2015 and a number of key hires, the company has demonstrated a trajectory of continued growth and achievement.

About Aptus Court Reporting:

Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm with headquarters in San Diego, CA. We are a leading provider of court reporting services, connecting testimony and technology for clients internationally with local offices along the west coast. Aptus provides a one-stop solution for deposition and trial needs with services including court reporting, transcription, videography, video streaming, world-wide conference rooms, and more. For more information about Aptus Court Reporting, please visit http://aptuscr.com