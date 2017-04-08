Bravo Pawn Systems is the World's Best Pawnshop Platform The biggest pawn shop brands, both domestically and internationally, are switching to Bravo. Customers in their first year of using Bravo services see, on average, a 145% increase in their loan balance," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems.

Bravo Pawn Systems announced they’ve hit record numbers of customers who have converted or are scheduled to convert from other pawn software systems in the first half of 2017. “The biggest pawn shop brands, both domestically and internationally, are switching to Bravo. Customers in their first year of using three Bravo services see, on average, a 145% increase in their loan balance. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems.

“Pawnbrokers of all sizes - single store, multiple store operators, and international enterprises are choosing Bravo and telling us, ‘It’s the best thing to ever happen to my pawn business,’”

said Mack.

Bravo has invested over $1M in creating automated conversion processes backed by a powerful team of data experts that organize data from antiquated systems into useful data. Pawnbrokers on Bravo have 24/7 access to their data in 10 common file formats, including Excel and PDF.

Pawnshops using legacy software systems have a nearly 40% higher “Cost of Operating” than Bravo’s platform, according to Bravo chairman, Steve Mack. The Bravo platform does not require proprietary hardware, network or setup, as many other pawn platforms do.

Bravo continues to charge ahead with innovation, eCommerce, new applications, Mobile, Machine Learning AI, and best practices that drive efficiency and profits.

About Bravo Pawn Systems

Founded in 2010, Bravo Pawn Systems is the Fastest-growing Pawnbroker Platform with customers in the USA, Europe, Mexico and Canada. Built with the features pawnbrokers need most. Bravo’s mission is to exceed pawnbrokers’ expectations by offering affordable, yet high-value services, without the burden of complicated hardware and back-ups. For more information about Bravo Pawn Systems, please visit http://www.bravopawnsystems.com