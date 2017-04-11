I deeply share the objectives of PBWC’s mission statement and intend to bring to bear my international expertise and local community relationships to this organization.

The Board of Directors of the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) today announced the appointment of Emma Pertat as an independent director at-large for the organization, effective immediately. Ms. Pertat’s appointment expands the Board to 14, all of whom are independent directors representing the financial services, high tech, media, government and biotech industries.

“Emma Pertat’s 25 years of international experience will add a valuable perspective to our Board of Directors,” said Alexandra Roddy, PBWC President and Chair. “Access to education, employment opportunities, personal health and rights, and gender equality are key issues affecting women and girls around the world. We appreciate her passion to serve as a director at-large and look forward to benefitting from her judgment and counsel.”

Ms. Pertat serves as Executive Vice President and General Auditor both at Bank of the West (BoW), and at the holding, BancWest Corporation. In these roles, Ms. Pertat is responsible for directing a comprehensive risk-based program that provides independent evaluations of the adequacy and effectiveness of the Bank’s risk management, internal controls, credit quality, security, and governance processes. She is also a non-voting member of the Executive Management Committee at Bank of the West. Previously, Ms. Pertat served as the Chief Internal Auditor and Managing Director for BNP Paribas North America. Prior to that, she served in various senior positions across the BNP Paribas Group, including Head of Group Training and Skills Development at BNP Paribas in Paris and Chief Administration Officer at BNP Paribas London UK.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join this prestigious board,” said Pertat. “I deeply share the objectives of PBWC’s mission statement and intend to bring to bear my international expertise and local community relationships to this organization.”

With over 25 years of international experience in countries including France, Canada, United Kingdom, Luxembourg and the United States, Ms. Pertat has been responsible for the management and supervision of multicultural teams and complex projects in the BNP Paribas Group. She considers herself a “world citizen” and enjoys every minute of her international exposure. She is also a strong believer in women’s capabilities, their leadership skills and their ability to deliver high quality work in their jobs, and to strongly contribute to the sustainable performance of their companies and colleagues. Ms. Pertat holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Université Paris-IV – Sorbonne, a master’s degree in Mandarin from Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales and an M.B.A. from Theseus International Management Institute in Strategy, Innovation and New Technologies (now EDHEC - Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord). More recently, she attended the Cycle of Advanced European Studies at National School of Administration (ENA – France).

ABOUT PBWC

The Professional BusinessWomen of California was founded in 1989 by U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier to provide skill development, networking opportunities and inspiration to women at all levels to achieve their own ambitions and collectively advance gender equity in professional settings. Community events, monthly webinars and an annual conference provide forums for women’s professional and personal growth and development through tools, training workshops, resources, mentoring and motivation. The organization also presents an annual academic scholarship to a minimum of three California women who are high school seniors. PBWC is headquartered in Northern California, and is one of the largest women’s organizations, boasting a diverse community of over 35,000 professionals worldwide, corporate sponsors and media partners. Learn more at pbwc.org.

