Following the events of 9/11, children’s painter and illustrator, Kathy Andrews Fincher, felt a responsibility to offer a message of hope to American families. Kathy’s patriotic nature and her deep concerns about Constitutional principles led her to create a painting, named "The Dream Keepers," which is in the George W. Bush personal collection, and it is a tribute to the artist that it is currently hanging in his home.

Kathy and her family are an integral part of the Duluth, Georgia community. As “The Dream Keepers” found more notoriety and lithographs continued to sell all over the world, the artist set out to bring the painting to life as a life-sized bronze in the patriotic city and her hometown of Duluth.

When Proof of the Pudding’s Larry Larsen learned about Kathy’s painting coming to life in the Duluth square he knew that Proof should be involved in some way. Larry has been with Proof of the Pudding for over 20 years and his involvement with the city of Duluth, Gwinnett County by way of the Infinite Energy Center, and even the Duluth Fine Arts League, stretches back just as far. Proof of the Pudding will be sponsoring the reception prior to the memorial’s unveiling on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

“When I first saw Kathy’s painting, ‘The Dream Keepers’ I knew it was something special.” Larry Larsen, Assistant Vice President of Operations for Proof of the Pudding, commented. “But as I studied it the nuances of the piece and the underlying meanings of the artwork are overwhelming and gave me goose bumps.”

Adam Noyes, President of Proof of the Pudding adds, “Proof’s commitment to the arts and the Duluth community is a strong bond. Our company looks forward to joining Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Central Georgia Mounted Color Guard, Veterans, Active Military and First Responders that will be present at the April 29th unveiling of this important 9/11 memorial here in Georgia.”

The artist, Kathy Fincher has partnered with renowned sculptor, Martin Dawe owner of Cherrylion Studio in Atlanta, Georgia to bring the Bronzes to fruition. Both artists are classically trained, and the quality of the design and sculpting reflects more than 65 years of combined experience.

There are 7 children in the sculpture as there are in the painting, each representing one of the seven continents. Many of the bronze children have been “adopted” but there are still two that can be sponsored. Contact the Duluth Fine Arts League for more information on how to be involved.

As the largest figurative patriotic public works of children in the world, the artist believes this will become a destination public art piece. Governor Nathan Deal will attend and Rodney Mims Cook, Jr., President of The National Monument Foundation, will dedicate the artwork as a 9/11 Memorial.

The public unveiling is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th. There will be a children’s parade beginning at 6:00pm followed by the unveiling ceremony at 7:00pm. Location is The Duluth Town Green. Bring the children and dress patriotic!

