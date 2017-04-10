“What I really like about our team is our mix of energy and experience and our willingness to go the extra mile for our clients,”

New Penn Financial announced today the opening of a new branch in Carmel, Indiana https://www.newpennfinancial.com/locations/carmel. The branch will be led by Senior Loan Officer Johnny Lane. Mr. Lane has 15 years of experience, and has closed over $250 million in residential mortgage loans. Throughout his career, he’s consistently been among the top producing loan officers, ranking in the top five for five consecutive years.

Johnny Lane’s team will be made up of Ed DeWitt, Jordan Reichmann, and Shane Welker.

“What I really like about our team is our mix of energy and experience and our willingness to go the extra mile for our clients,” said Mr. Lane.

Ed DeWitt brings nearly 40 years of experience in multiple facets of the mortgage industry, from originating to management to secondary marketing. Since 2015 he has been mentoring Jordan Reichmann. Jordan spent 9 years as a real estate agent, typically managing around 100 properties at once. In 2015 he received his mortgage origination license, and was named a Top Performer in 2016.

Shane Welker has been in the mortgage industry for 17 years. “My team and I take customer service very seriously,” Mr. Welker said. “My motto is, ‘If you are working, I am working.’ I try to make the loan process as stress-free as possible for my clients, and I do that by making myself available seven days a week, even on holidays.”

The company originates under the New Penn Financial name and through multiple subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Shelter Mortgage Company. “Our Indiana team is one of high integrity and service across the board,” said Corey Caster, Senior Vice President of Shelter Mortgage. “I think the tools and operations we offer will allow Johnny, Ed, Jordan, and Shane to meet and exceed the high expectations they set for themselves, as they continue to build out their already strong network in Indiana.”

New Penn Financial® continues to assemble deeply experienced and highly seasoned industry leaders making us one of the fastest growing lenders in the nation. As a direct lender and servicer, we have positioned ourselves to be able to provide loans that serve a variety of scenarios. This allows us to assist more customers while maintaining the highest compliance standards and ensuring great customer service at every stage. Our leadership has successfully and strategically directed their teams to be prosperous during the downs of a challenging economy while capitalizing on the potential of a robust one. This depth of wisdom and focus on quality allows us to innovate with confidence, develop superior products, provide exceptional service and support, and back it up with the kind of solid foundation that is renewing the American Dream, all across the country.