NYIP Partners with AdoramaPix for Student Discounts

The New York Institute of Photography (NYIP) has partnered with AdoramaPix, the world’s leading provider of photo printing services and products. Under this new agreement, current and future students in any of New York Institute of Photography’s online photography classes will receive 25% off any AdoramaPix order.

AdoramaPix has been serving the needs of the photographic community for over a decade. Well known for the superior quality of their prints and excellent customer service, they have become the lab of choice for professional photographers and savvy consumers all over the country.

Now New York Institute of Photography students will be just a click away from discounts on AdoramaPix services. From photo books to prints, cards to calendars, NYIP students will be able to get the superior quality that AdoramaPix customers have come to expect for a fraction of the cost.

“NYIP has thousands of students all over the world who are constantly on the lookout for printing services that will help them showcase their work,” says Chris Corradino, head of NYIP’s photography mentor program. “And now they’ll have access to exclusive discounted pricing from the highest-quality service in operation today.”

To take advantage of this offer, students must be enrolled with NYIP. There is a link inside the online course platform that will take them directly to AdoramaPix and give them the discount code they need to save. For more information, call 1-800-583-1736.

About NYIP

The New York Institute of Photography now offers nine great online photography courses. Founded in 1910, NYIP is the largest online photography school in the world, having successfully trained thousands of photographers over more than 100 years. Located in the heart of the art capital of the world, New York City, NYIP brings high quality photography education straight to its students’ doors. NYIP is owned and operated by Distance Education Co., LLC, which also operates the New York Institute of Art and Design, the premier online school for creative professionals.

About AdoramaPix

AdoramaPix creates high-quality prints, photography books and greeting cards for both professional photographers and hobbyists across the nation for over a decade. Customers can have their work printed on either metal, canvas or choose from six different paper options, making their work truly unique. Photographers can also document their work in photobooks or Hudson photo album to preserve their pieces for years to come.